This Meghan Markle-Approved Fitness Studio Offers The Best At-Home Workouts

Wondering how celebrities spend their time at the gym and who’ve they relied on to train them has always been a point of fascination and intrigue, especially pre-pandemic. But now, with so many gyms and studios offering virtual workouts it feels like having an A-list-worthy fitness routine is actually within reach. And, thanks to the power of social media, you can see celebrities posting their workouts and go-to equipment in real time, making them easier to copy than ever before.

Take for instance, SoulCycle, a tried-and-true celeb fave that now touts an at-home bike and that celebs like Jessica Alba, Alicia Keys, and Kaley Cuoco use at home. And then there’s the buzzy Sculpt Society, led by Megan Roup, which is beloved by model moms like Shay Mitchell and Elsa Hosk. And of course one can’t forget the trendy dance cardio craze DanceBody, which is said to have been adopted by Molly Sims and even Madonna (!).

So whether you love spin, dance, hot yoga, Pilates, or are in the market for a new workout to try in 2022, allow the stars to guide you. Below are seven cult-favorite studios and brands frequented by some of the most famous bodies out there. Keep scrolling to find out how you can join in virtually and get all the details on which names you might be sweating it out with (virtually, of course).

Celebrity following: Shay Mitchell, Martha Hunt, Elsa Hosk

Membership Price: $19.99 per month or $179.99 a year

The Sculpt Society is a sculpt and dance cardio workout class founded by star trainer Megan Roup. Roup launched the studio in NYC where it quickly garnered an A-list cult-following thanks to its upbeat, fun, and challenging classes. The studio’s virtual app offers a variety of workout formats in addition to its signature offerings, including stretching and meditation. While there are certainly equipment-free classes available, some of The Sculpt Society’s workouts will require tools like weights, mini bands, and a medicine ball (all of which are available for purchase on the website).

Celebrity following: Alicia Keys, Jessica Alba, Kaley Cuoco

Membership Price: $39.99 per month; bike is priced at $2,500

SoulCycle used to be one of those studios you had to be in a major city like New York or Los Angeles to experience. However, the cult-favorite brand launched its at-home bike (in partnership with the Equinox+ app) in the midst of the pandemic, just in time for Soul fans to get their fix when many studios were closed to the public. Access to the Equinox+ app offers a ton of workout options in addition to SoulCycle rides, as brands like Rumble, Precision Run, SolidCore, and Pure Yoga (just to name a few) have also partnered with the app to stream a variety of fitness formats. Equinox also offers its own range of classes and workouts to try on the app, from Tabata to MetCon3 classes and more.

Celebrity following: Molly Sims, Madonna

Membership Price: $34.99 per month or $349.99 per year

Katia Pryce, founder and CEO of DanceBody, is said to have trained famous bods like Madonna and Molly Sims, among others. Her studio’s streaming service offers live classes filmed in the studios, making you feel like you're sweating it out alongside friends and fellow members. (There's also on-demand workouts available to stream if the live schedule doesn't work for you.) And if you’ve never experienced DanceBody before, here’s what you can expect: a sweaty, dance-inspired, athletic class that combines vibrant choreography set to your favorite of-the-moment songs from artists like Drake, Doja Cat, and a few throwbacks.

The dance cardio classes range in format but often include set choreographed dances that change every three months, with a toning component worked in at the end. You can do DanceBody's classes with no equipment, but a mat, some light weights, and a resistance band will serve you well here.

Celebrity following: Meghan Markle, Ashley Olsen

Membership Price: $16 per month

Meghan Markle was known to frequent Y7 Yoga in recent years and she's not the only celeb fan of the hot yoga studio (hi, Ashley Olsen). Y7 had to close its studios in NYC and LA during the pandemic, but have recently opened up their doors for IRL classes. That said, its streaming virtual workouts are still in high demand and ready for the taking if you’re not ready to sweat it out in person just yet. To mimic the studio’s moody ambiance (studios are heated and dark but for a few candles placed around the room) at home, blast your heater, turn off the lights, and grab a speaker so you can cue up the instructor's curated playlist before each class.

Celebrity following: Queen Latifah, Karlie Kloss

Membership Price: $29 per month or $350 per year

Akin Ackman is a longtime SoulCycle instructor who was so popular that he branched out and created his own studio/brand, AArmy. Back when Ackman taught at SoulCycle, you might find names like Victoria and David Beckam riding in the front row. Now you can catch Ackman teaching at his studios in LA or NYC, or join from anywhere via his streaming platform, which offers spin and HIIT-style classes. Warning: AArmy sessions are not for the faint of heart — these intense, bootcamp-style sessions will challenge you in the best way; they're high energy and motivating for those that like a "team" dynamic and who consider themselves "everyday athletes." The app also includes a six-week training program and workout challenges to participate in.

Celebrity following: Emma Roberts, Jessica Chastain, Ashley Olsen

Membership Price: $20 per month

Jessica Chastain and Ashley Olsen are just two celebs that love a good Pilates class — specifically, New York Pilates founded by former pro dancer Heather Anderson. The studio typically offers reformer-only classes in its studios spread out over New York City and the Hamptons, but with the streaming platform you don't need the machinery (although if you happen to have one at home, there are classes that incorporate the equipment, too).

With over 200 workouts currently offered on demand (and more added each month) you can choose from traditional Pilates workouts of all lengths that target specific areas of the body, like "Glute-Focused HIIT" or "5-Minute Low Ab Burn" just to name a few.

Celebrity following: Kate Hudson, Kelly Ripa

Membership Price: $19 per month or $199 per year

Obé Fitness offers 15 different class formats for people who love variety in their workout routine. All of the live streamed workouts, ranging from HIIT and Pilates to boxing, are exactly 28 minutes long — just enough to get you sweaty and target every muscle group. (Plus a workout under 30 minutes is approachable enough for almost anyone to fit into a packed work/life schedule.) Celebrities you might find streaming alongside you include Kate Hudson, Drew Barrymore, and Tamera Mowry, just to name a few.

Although you don't need equipment for every class, some require weights, a mat, or bands. (When you search for classes you can filter them based on what equipment you have on hand). Obé also rolled out new classes that include fun, buzzy tools like trampolines, spin bikes, jump ropes, and kettlebells. Variety is the spice of life, right?