The past two years has turned many of us into masters of our own domains. Small studio apartments were transformed into functional home offices. Kitchens became fine-dining establishments (complete with the best pastas and rich loaves of banana bread). And bathrooms were upgraded to wellness sanctuaries that rivaled exotic spas — or so we allowed ourselves to believe. Is this not the case for your powder room? Well, luckily, an instant upgrade is simply a matter of stocking up on the right luxury bath essentials.

Yes, if you are #blessed with a bath tub — large or small — you can emulate a day at the most opulent hot springs or wellness resort with a few key items. Think therapeutic bath salts or oil (or both), a detoxifying face and body mask, body brush, etc.

And even those with tub-less bathrooms can partake in a relaxing bathing ritual. Put bath salts to use in the shower by throwing them in a bowl and allowing the steam and heat to activate their aromatic ingredients. A decadent candle, luxe robe, and even great mood music can set a tone of restfulness and escape.

Ready to dip your toe in? Ahead, the top bath essentials to turn your space into an elevated wellness destination.

