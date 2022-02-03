Finding small ways to treat yourself feels a little like a chore when you have a jam-packed schedule. But whether it’s slipping on a terry cloth robe after a shower or keeping your favorite hand lotion by your bedside, these simple rituals make a huge difference. All all the treat-yourself rituals, Baths are practically the pinnacle of at-home self-care; there’s just something so luxurious about taking a relaxing soak, especially if it’s accompanied by a few candles and a good book. But for those with parched skin, taking a bath could pose the risk of exacerbating dryness. Finding the best bath products for dry skin can be a difficult task.

In addition to bath salts and soaks, nourishing body products are equally as essential to a hydrating bath experience. Applying a body oil or body lotion is the best way to stave off post-bath dryness; not to mention, it extends the luxurious experience even after you dry off. In the name of multitasking, a bath is also a great opportunity to let a hydrating face mask do its thing. Here, discover some of the best hydrating products to get the most out of your bath ritual, including beloved brands like Dr. Barbara Sturm and Tata Harper as well as newcomers like Maude, the personal care collection backed by Dakota Johnson.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, you’ll find the picks we can’t get enough of and think you’ll love, too. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through this article.