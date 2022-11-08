With the holidays around the corner, you may be brainstorming gifts for the wellness-savvy friend everyone has — you know, the one who can’t stop talking about her hot Pilates class and practically lives at Erewhon. But, considering these health-minded folks typically have their finger on the pulse of all things good for you, you don’t want to get them any old thing — you want it to be personal, practical, (of course) buzzy as can be.

Of course, it helps to first think about not just what your friend wants, but what they need. Maybe they’re obsessed with those fancy and pricey smoothies packed with nutrients, so a chic juicer or blender would be a top choice here (they can try crafting their own Hailey Bieber smoothie!). Or maybe they are super open about their anxiety and have been talking about trying out a weighted blanket. Or perhaps they love candles, so you decide to add another to their growing collection — or opt for a diffuser so they’ll still get an aromatic and therapeutic fix.

Whatever type of wellness gift you’re looking for this season, there’s a wide array of them out there to perfectly complement your friend’s high-end lifestyle. After all, health is a part of self-care, so it’s a gift that will keep on giving. Ahead, you’ll find some wellness gift options that are sure to be the perfect fit.

