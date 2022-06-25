Weighted blankets are associated with a variety of benefits, including reducing feelings of stress, relaxing the nervous system, and improving sleep, but because of their construction, many of them retain heat and tend to be utilitarian-looking. The best knit weighted blankets offer superior airflow and come in a variety of materials, weaves, and colors, so you can find one you love, whether you use it while reading on the couch, or in your bed to help you wind down for a night of rest.

The Expert

Terry Cralle is a registered nurse and Certified Clinical Sleep Educator with the Better Sleep Council. She works as an advisor and consultant in sleep health and wellness, and is also the coauthor of Sleep Your Way to the Top: How to Get the Sleep You Need to Succeed.

What To Consider When Shopping For A Knit Weighted Blanket

Finding the right weighted blanket can take a little research, so here are some things to keep in mind as you consider your options:

How They Work

“Weighted blankets are meant to provide gentle, deep pressure that can produce a calming effect,” says sleep educator Terry Cralle. She adds that the pressure and heaviness can also help minimize twitching and movement, making them a popular therapy for people with “ADHD, PTSD, [and] related sensory processing disorders.” And studies back up their effectiveness, confirming that they can simulate the sensation of being hugged, which may help lower physiological arousal and reduce stress, resulting in a better night’s sleep.

Weight

Most weighted blankets range from 8 to 25 pounds, though lighter blankets are available if you want to use one as a throw. The Sleep Foundation generally recommends opting for one that’s approximately 5% to 12% of your body weight, with most people preferring the feel of a blanket that’s about 10% of their weight. Note that anything much heavier than 12% might cause discomfort and overheating.

Material

Knit blankets are fashioned from interwoven “ropes” of fabric that are naturally dense, but the material used will not only impact the aesthetic, but can also affect breathability and overall comfort. You’ll have the choice between natural fibers like cotton and bamboo, or synthetic materials such as polyester. Bamboo and cotton both offer great breathability, however, bamboo is naturally cooling and temperature-regulating, arguably making it the best choice for warm-weather sleeping or if you run hot. Polyester and microfiber, on the other hand, tend to retain heat, but can be woven into a variety of textures, including some that mimic natural fibers, like cotton, or more cozy materials like velour.

With all that in mind, here are the best knit weighted blankets in a variety of materials and styles, whether you want relief from restlessness or stress, or simply want something to cozy up with.

1. A Basic Weighted Blanket

Material: Polyester

This hand-knit blanket from ZonLi is made from soft polyester with a hollow-fiber design that gives it breathability despite its weight and the fact that polyester tends to retain warmth. As the blanket’s heaviness comes from its braided design, the weight is distributed evenly across the blanket, which has a simple finished hem that gives it a polished look. It’s machine-washable and dryer-safe.

Available weights: 8 pounds, 10 pounds, 12 pounds, 15 pounds, 20 pounds

Available colors: 7

2. A Breathable Cotton Weighted Blanket

Material: Cotton

California Design Den’s weighted blanket is made from 100% sustainably sourced cotton, and is hand-knit by female artisans in India. The blanket’s natural material and chunky knit design is airy and breathable, and the washer-and dryer-safe construction will soften with continued use. It’s available in a somewhat limited range of colors, but the muted tones are elegant enough to blend in anywhere. A duffel bag is included with the blanket, making it easy to store and protect it when you’re moving or traveling.

Available weights: 12 pounds, 15 pounds

Available colors: 3

3. A Velvet Weighted Blanket

Material: Polyester, cotton, and microfiber

If you like the feel of plush velvet, this knit blanket from YnM comes in more than two dozen colors, and is also offered in five weights, ranging from 10 to 25 pounds. The blanket's weight is evenly distributed across the chunky, hand-knit surface, which has a hollow-fiber design to prevent overheating — but note that the inclusion of polyester and microfiber may mean this pick retains some warmth. For easy upkeep, the blanket is safe for use in the washing machine and dryer.

Available weights: 10 pounds, 12 pounds, 15 pounds, 20 pounds, 25 pounds

Available colors: 25

4. A Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket

Material: Bamboo

The best chunky knit weighted blanket for hot sleepers, this option is hand knit from 100% natural bamboo fibers, and has a unique weave and loop design that gives it excellent breathability. The bamboo fibers are soft, cool to the touch, and naturally temperature-regulating to provide an additional level of comfort. The blanket can be spot cleaned or machine washed, but should be line dried to maintain its quality.

Available weights: 15 pounds

Available colors: 1 (seagrass green)

5. A Lightweight Chenille Weighted Blanket

Material: Polyester chenille

Weighing in at 6.5 pounds, this option from ThrowStyle is the lightest-weight blanket on this list, making it a good option for anyone who wants a little less heft. The throw-size blanket is woven from chenille polyester, with a wide-weave design that enhances its breathability despite the polyester material. While the chenille blanket is shed-proof and machine-washable, it should be air dried.

Available weights: 6.5 pounds

Available colors: 6

6. A Fine-Weave Weighted Blanket

Material: Polyester

The fine weave and rolled ends of this weighted blanket give it a more traditional look compared to chunkier knit blankets. Rather than hollow fiber ropes, multiple strands of polyester fiber are used to create the blanket, which drapes comfortably for even weight distribution. The blanket is machine-washable, and though the manufacturer does not provide drying instructions, several reviewers reported that they have used a machine dryer with success.

Available weights: 10 pounds, 15 pounds, 20 pounds

Available colors: 2

7. A Carbon-Neutral Weighted Blanket Made From Recycled Materials

Material: Recycled polyester

Nuzzie’s weighted blanket is made from recycled polyester, and has a breathable, open-weave design that will keep you comfortable on hot nights or in warmer climates (but note that polyester is a little less cool than cotton or bamboo). In addition to carbon-neutral manufacturing, for each blanket sold, Nuzzie donates a blanket to a charity in need. This pick can be machine-washed and dried, however the larger options (Nuzzi offers a king-size blanket) might require a commercial machine.

Available weights: 8 pounds, 15 pounds, 20 pounds, 25 pounds

Available colors: 8

