(Health)

Love The Hailey Bieber Smoothie? You're Gonna Love These Other Glow-Inducing Options

Radiance in a bottle.

By Natalia Lusinski
Olena Rudo / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images
Yellow turmeric latte drink. Golden milk with cinnamon, turmeric, ginger and honey over white woode...
If you’re craving a strawberry smoothie that’ll benefit your skin, this Skincare Smoothie from @gourmetvanillaindonesiana is easy to make — and delicious. Mix together ½ cup almond milk, 1 cup strawberries (fresh or frozen), 1 cup coconut water, and ¼ teaspoon pure vanilla powder.Getty Images
Avocados are known to be good for your skin, in part because of their vitamin C and E content. You can create this Glowing Skin Smoothie, by @smoothie.wellness2, with just a few ingredients: 1 cup pineapple, 1 banana, ¼ of an avocado, 1 cup spinach, and 1 cup of coconut water. Just blend and enjoy.Zoe Pavel / 500px/500Px Unreleased/Getty Images

Tap