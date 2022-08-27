Menu
Love The Hailey Bieber Smoothie? You're Gonna Love These Other Glow-Inducing Options
Radiance in a bottle.
Natalia Lusinski
3 hours ago
Olena Rudo / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images
If you’re craving a strawberry smoothie that’ll benefit your skin, this
Skincare Smoothie
from @gourmetvanillaindonesiana is easy to make — and delicious. Mix together ½ cup almond milk, 1 cup strawberries (fresh or frozen), 1 cup coconut water, and ¼ teaspoon pure vanilla powder.
Getty Images
Avocados are known to be good for your skin, in part because of their vitamin C and E content. You can create this
Glowing Skin Smoothie
, by @smoothie.wellness2, with just a few ingredients: 1 cup pineapple, 1 banana, ¼ of an avocado, 1 cup spinach, and 1 cup of coconut water. Just blend and enjoy.
Zoe Pavel / 500px/500Px Unreleased/Getty Images
