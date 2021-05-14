Taking the time for a bath is one of life’s greatest joys. When your day-to-day schedule is hectic and moving at a non-stop pace, there’s nothing like sinking into a tub full of warm water to help make your troubles feel very far away. For most, it’s the closest you can get to your own little oasis, without having to book a trip or schedule a visit to a local bathhouse. But what if your current bath regimen leaves a little to be desired, or isn’t quite as luxurious as you deserve? A few key bath products can upgrade your routine to at-home spa status.

One often-overlooked aspect of a quality bath session is setting the mood — that means music, candles, a tasty beverage within arm’s reach. Then there are the bath products themselves, like salts (Epsom or CBD are both popular options), oils, and of course the ubiquitous bubble bath. And, naturally, a fluffy towel and equally comfy robe are absolute necessities to make your bath time look and feel like an opulent escape.

Not sure about where to start upgrading your bath routine? These ten bath products are sure to leave you feeling relaxed and pampered in no time.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

dr-barbara-sturm Dr. Barbara Sturm Body Brush $35 If you're new to dry brushing, a pre-bath session is the perfect time to start. Just move the brush over your limbs towards your heart in long sweeping motions — you'll exfoliate your skin and be prepped and ready to absorb all of your bath's luxe moisturizing products.

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Bath Oil 250ml $48 A lush bath oil that envelops you in the scent of jasmine, rose, and juicy red apples. Plus, the sweet almond and jojoba oil will leave your skin feeling touchably soft for the rest of the day.

natureofthings Restorative Floral Bath 250ml $165 Adding in emollients like shea butter to your bath will help to deeply moisturize your skin, while this soak's detoxifying malachite extract will have you feeling deeply relaxed and zen.

Byredo Woods candle 240 g $85 Bring the outdoors inside with Byredo's wildly popular Woods candle. Close your eyes and imagine you're visiting a mountainside retreat with a natural hot spring — it does the body good.

Diptyque Santal candle 70 g $36 You know what's better than one candle? Two candles! If there was ever a time to turn down the lights and enjoy your bath by candle flame, your much-deserved at-home retreat is it. This scrumptious sandalwood scent is divine.

Joanna Vargas Forever Glow Mask $62 If you can't get in to see renowned esthetician Joanna Vargas, using one of her antioxidant-rich sheet masks is definitely the next best thing. Keep it on while you rinse the day away and enjoy all of the age defying, skin glowing benefits.

Estelle Colored Glass Colored Stemless Wine Glasses in Mint Green - Set of 2 $65 Never underestimate the power of sophisticated glassware. Whether you're in the mood for your favorite cabernet sauvignon or a glass of bubbly champagne, you'll elevate your bath beverage with a beautiful stemless wineglass.

Resorè Body Towel - White $120 A fluffy white towel is a spa retreat signature, so keep this eco-friendly, hypoallergenic option close by so you can wrap yourself up in style after an hour or two of soaking.

augustinus-bader Augustinus Bader The Body Lotion $95 Caring for you skin doesn't end when the bath is over — treat yourself to a luxe body cream with 30 years of research behind it. You'll feel nourished, moisturized, and impossibly dewy from head to toe.