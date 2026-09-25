Thanks to the revival of early-aughts fashion, Coach’s slouchy Brooklyn bag has become the It-girl approved carryall. A minimal riff on the hobo styles popularized in the Y2K era, the Brooklyn was previously available in three sizes: The 28, 34, and 39. But now a new silhouette has entered the chat: the sleek, elongated Brooklyn 26 shoulder bag. With a gently curved top and horizontal east-west proportions, this hobo-meets-baguette hybrid taps right into the season's biggest bag trends. Ahead, find everything you need to know about the chic new Coach bag — plus how to style it.

Coach’s Newest It-Bag: Everything To Know About The Brooklyn 26

The latest addition to Coach’s line of Brooklyn shoulder bags, the 26 is the most compact version to date. The Brooklyn 34 and 39 are the line’s roomiest, designed to meet the needs of commuters, students, and travelers, while the Brooklyn 28 features the same chic hobo silhouette, in a slightly smaller size that can still fit a tablet. At 10.5-inches long, the Brooklyn 26 is the line’s babygirl — and perhaps the most evening and occasion-ready of the group. While the other Brooklyns feature a boxier silhouette, the 26 is leaner and more rectangular, an on-point interpretation of the stretched out designs trending on runways worldwide. Not to be outdone by the larger Brooklyn’s versatility, the Brooklyn 26 features a similar single shoulder strap, with an 8.25-inch drop; this allows you to sling it over your shoulder, carry it in the crook of your arm, or style it as a top-handle bag.

Why Coach’s New Brooklyn 26 Bag Is Worth The Investment

If a luxury bag has been on your investment bucket list, the Brooklyn 26 positively brims with treat-yourself features. Offered in natural grain leather or velvety suede, the luxe material is guaranteed to make you swoon. Gorgeous but not so delicate you’ll be afraid to take this bag out on the town, the material elevates the simple silhouette without distracting from the bag’s otherwise minimal design. That minimalism is precisely what secures its status as an instant classic, one you’ll reach for for years to come. Accented simply by a tiny, subtle gold stamp with the brand’s logo, and a logo-embossed tag in matching suede or leather, it tapers out ever so slightly at the bottom, an elegant and understated accessory that can be styled for a laid-back brunch or for a dress-to-impress date.

What Fits Inside The New Brooklyn 26?

Sized for days that don’t require a heavy schlep, the 26 has plenty of room for your daily (or nightly) musts. It easily fits an iPhone 17 Pro Max, along with other essentials you’d want regardless of the time of day — like your wallet and ear buds. Designed with a magnetic snap closure and two inner slip pockets, a center zipper compartment adds versatility. You can use it to keep small items like your keys or lip balm easily accessible — or use it in place of a wallet to free up extra space for other necessities, like a small makeup bag or travel-size perfume, if you happen to have plans that take you day straight on through to evening.

How Do You Style The Coach Brooklyn 26 For Everyday Wear?

When it comes to styling, there’s little the Brooklyn 26 can’t do. For a lunch date, pair it with straight-leg denim, a slouchy cashmere sweater, and add a pair of leather jazz shoes; the look will be put-together without being overly dressy. Offered in rich neutral shades like a mahogany brown or classic black, it somehow stands out while also effortlessly blending in, so you can grab it for last-minute plans without fear that it’ll overpower your look — even very casual sneakers aren’t off-limits. If after-hours plans are in the making, opt for the aforementioned denim with a fitted top, and adding a statement heel, the Brooklyn 26 becomes an evening-ready bag. And for outerwear, the trending silhouette and luxe material pair just as well with a leather bomber as with a rainy day trench coat, or a rich wool camel coat; it’s sure to be a mainstay of your seasonal looks.