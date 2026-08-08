Your Definitive Guide: What Fits In Coach’s Brooklyn 28 Bag (& What Doesn’t)

With its slouchy, minimalist silhouette, the Brooklyn bag has quickly won over the fashion set for its everyday ease, but since there are three different sizes of the It-bag to choose from (the 28, the 34, and the 39) it comes down to which style suits your toting needs. If you’ve been eyeing the smallest in the lineup — the Brooklyn 28 bag — you might be wondering: What exactly can it fit? To make your decision less agonizing, here is your definitive guide to everything you can fit in the Coach Brooklyn 28.

What Fits Inside The Coach Brooklyn 28?

While the 28 takes up less space than other versions of the Brooklyn, it’s roomier than you might expect — and this makes it endlessly versatile. The open-top design, with a magnetic snap closure, can hold a full-size wallet, a large smartphone, and a sunglasses case, but there are lots of other potential items you can stash: An e-reader or medium-size tablet (depending on the case), a water bottle, a small cosmetics bag, even a travel-size umbrella. The inner snap pocket leaves you the option of storing credit cards, if you prefer to leave your wallet at home and use that space for something else. This gives the Brooklyn 28 a customizable quality, allowing you to tailor its function to the requirements of your day (or night). Naturally, with this much versatility, it will quickly become a part of every one of your weekend ensembles.

Does A Laptop Fit In The Coach Brooklyn 28?

If you’re wondering if a 13-inch laptop fits in the Brooklyn 28, the answer is no. The bag’s compact dimensions, at 11-inches high by 11-inches wide, make a laptop too tight of a squeeze. That said, there’s room for plenty of other tech go-to’s, like a Kindle, a vlogger-friendly point-and-shoot camera along with a mini tripod, over-ear headphones (and of course earbuds), power banks and chargers, and any size iPhone regardless of case style. As mentioned above, it can house a tablet, like an 11-inch iPad Air or iPad mini, although it’s always worth checking your particular tablet’s specs for a guaranteed fit.

Coach Brooklyn 28 Vs Brooklyn 39: Which Size Should You Get?

If you’re looking for an everyday bag that can tote your essentials in style, the 28 hits the sweet spot. It’s got the same relaxed yet structured silhouette as the 39 — a simple single shoulder strap, with a slightly tapered body — and like the 39, it’s crafted from luxurious pebbled leather or buttery suede. Its more compact size puts a fresh and modern spin on a handbag silhouette typically known for its large size, making it the rare hobo bag that effortlessly transitions from day to evening, fitting your essentials for either without appearing overstuffed. But if what you want is a true work workhorse that can haul your laptop and other day-to-night must-haves like notebooks or gym clothes, look to the 39; it’s got the extra room you need. And if the 39 feels a little too roomy, Goldilocks it with the mid-size Brooklyn 34.

Final Verdict: Is The Coach Brooklyn 28 Worth It?

For everything from daily coffee runs and errands to casual brunches and date nights, you need a versatile bag that seamlessly makes those transitions, one that can fit more than an evening bag but won’t read as strictly daytime; the Brooklyn does it all, and somehow doesn’t even seem to be trying hard. It features keep-forever craftsmanship and an aesthetic that manages to be on-trend but also timeless, and has room to hold so many different items, you can easily style it for your needs. Any one of these features would be enough to earn it a spot in your closet, whether you’re a Coach collector or building out your roster — but with the 28, you get them all.