If there’s one thing we can’t seem to resist, it’s a good sale. As if the colder months didn’t already bring a bevy of reasons to swipe your card — think securing gifts, wardrobe changes, and the end-of-year audit — the sales on the horizon are motivation enough. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are practically holidays in their own right, especially if you’ve spent the better part of fall waiting for a certain coat or household appliance to go on sale.

It’s the season of multitasking in more ways than one, and that also goes for holiday shopping. Whether you’re making your wishlist rounds or getting to the stocking stuffers, the savings span pretty much all categories. Major brands like The North Face are getting in on the deals, while designer brands like Simkhai are offering up to 50% off select collections. And a few if-you-know-you-know favorites are ringing in the season with savings of their own, including up to 60% off Heaven Mayhem’s archive styles and 30% off select Damson Madder pieces.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday fashion deals so you can get a head start on holiday shopping before Thanksgiving (and all that follows). We’ll keep adding to the list as more sales go live through Cyber Monday, so check back over the long weekend.

The North Face

If last winter’s puffer is ready for retirement, The North Face is offering up to 30% off during early access from Nov. 20–24. The sale continues Nov. 25 through 29 and on Cyber Monday, Nov. 30.

Jenni Kayne

The Chocolate Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan is set to be 60% off. Need we say more? From Nov. 19 to 30, the essentials brand is running major sales, from 25% off Oak Essentials to 30% off select new-season styles.

Mejuri

A pair of sculptural hoops for someone on your list, a slim stacking ring for yourself. Mejuri is offering up to 30% off sitewide from Nov. 23 to 30, so there’s room in the cart for both.

Damson Madder

If your winter wardrobe could use more print, Damson Madder is taking 30% off select styles starting Nov. 20, with an extra 15% off beginning Nov. 27.

Simkhai

Simkhai is taking up to 50% off its Pre-Fall 2026 collection starting Nov. 23. If the piece you’ve been eyeing is from another collection, the brand’s Black Friday offer is 20% off sitewide on Nov. 27.

Leset

Anyone with a flight home on the calendar can appreciate a good matching set. Leset is taking 25% off sitewide and in stores from Nov. 20 through 30, so you can start securing your winter travel outfits now.

Le Specs

The blinding winter sun is reason enough for a new pair of shades, and Le Specs is offering 30% off sitewide plus free shipping from Nov. 25 through 30.

The Horse

Whether you’re looking for a new everyday hero or some sleek evening bags, The Horse is taking 25% off sitewide from Nov. 24 through 30.

Quay

You can’t go wrong with gifting sunglasses, and Quay is offering 50% off select styles sitewide from Nov. 16 through Dec. 1. Select prescription styles are also 30% off if you’re due for a new pair yourself.

Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith is taking 15% off eligible full-price styles Nov. 20 to 30, with early access for members Nov. 18 through 19.

Brilliant Earth

Now’s the perfect time to invest in a little bling. From Nov. 23 to 30, purchases over $1,000 come with complimentary 1-carat lab-grown diamond studs, while purchases over $3,000 come with both the studs and a 1-carat lab-grown diamond necklace.

KHY

Run, don’t walk — KHY is offering 40% off sitewide from Nov. 18 through 30, with some exclusions. The archive is 60% off, including past collaborations with Entire Studios, Dilara Findikoglu, and Grace Ling.

Heaven Mayhem

Our go-to for chic accessories, Heaven Mayhem’s sale opens for early access Nov. 17 and runs Nov. 18 through 30 for everyone. Take 20% off fine jewelry and iPhone cases, 30% off core styles, 40% off bundles, and up to 60% off archive pieces. Orders of $100 or more also come with a gift while supplies last.

Moose Knuckles

If you’ve been putting off buying a serious winter coat, Moose Knuckles is taking 30% off select styles online and in stores. VIP early access runs Nov. 17 and 18, and the public sale opens Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. EST. More styles join on Nov. 24, and the sale wraps on Dec. 3 — so you’ve got plenty of time to secure.

Saint Sirène

A good T-shirt is worth buying in multiples, especially when it’s 20% off. Saint Sirène is taking 20% off sitewide from Nov. 27 to 30, so go ahead and get the second color.

Kat The Label

Kat The Label is offering up to 50% off sitewide from Nov. 16–30. Come for the lingerie, stay for the sleepwear you’ll want to change into the second your holiday plans are over.

Jennifer Meyer

If delicate jewelry is your idea of an everyday uniform, Jennifer Meyer is offering 20% off sitewide and in stores from Nov. 23 through Dec. 7. The discount applies automatically at checkout, with hats, hoodies, totes, and gift cards excluded.

Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia is offering 25% off from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1. Start with the sculptural bags if your holiday outfit is already sorted, or head straight for the ready-to-wear if you’d rather build a look from scratch.

Sette

Sette’s statement jewelry can do a lot for your everyday wardrobe rotation. From Nov. 18 to Dec. 1, the brand is offering 15% off with no minimum spend, 20% off starting at $700, and 25% off purchases of $4,000 or more.

PatBo

For anyone looking to secure a bold New Year’s Eve look, PatBO is offering up to 60% off sitewide from Nov. 13 through Dec. 1. And for even more savings, buying two or more pieces gets you an extra 15% off from Nov. 20–26 or an extra 25% off from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

DeMellier

If a new everyday bag has been on your list since September, DeMellier is taking 20% off sitewide from Nov. 20 through 30. The London label has you covered whether you’re after a structured work tote or a smaller bag for dinner.

Betsey Johnson

If your holiday outfit needs a party shoe or thematic miniaudière, Betsey Johnson has myriad options. From Nov. 16 through 21, get 30% off select styles with EARLY and look out for daily deals on new arrivals. Then, from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1, use HOLIDAY35 for 35% off sitewide. Exclusions apply.

Rowing Blazers

For a little color in a sea of winter neutrals, Rowing Blazers is offering 30% off sitewide starting Nov. 20.

Nori

ATTN frequent flyers: Nori’s travel-friendly Press is $90 through Nov. 26 and drops to $84 on Black Friday. The early sale runs up to 30% off, with savings of up to 50% from Nov. 27 through 30.

Susan Alexandra

Susan Alexandra’s beaded bags and jewelry are super fun for the festive season. The brand is offering 35% off eligible styles from Nov. 20 to 30, automatically applied at checkout.