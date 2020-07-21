Zara's 'SRPLS' chapters have returned for a fourth round and like the ones preceeding, the drops just keeps getting better. For its latest premium capsule, Zara's SRPLS CHPTR 4 collection is an imaginative and combination of both nautical and military themes, an unlikely pairing but perfectly executed, nonetheless. An abundance of khaki cotton and navy and white stripes are sprinkled with golden epaulettes, anchor motifs, and utilitarian details. The full spread is so polished that each piece can fit into any everyday uniform, starting now.

Launched on Jul. 21, Srpls Chptr 4 includes all genders as well as a kids collection. The women's category consists of 32 pieces including apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags, and accessories. Rhe nautical aspect may be what your eyes settle on first since the numerous variations of white and navy stripes are hard to miss. Despite knotted rope reminiscent of fisherman's knots and brass buttons with raised anchors, the utilitarian theme is just as strong with roomy cargo pants and large patch pockets all over. And possibly least inconspicuous is the distinct military-inspired pieces.

The latest drop falls in line with the the collections over-arching theme of minimalist utilitarianism, which is proving to be a fashion mainstay in general as of late. Previous Srpls collections also showcased khakis, knits, and parkas suited for cold weather but the latest batch is perfect for the transitional weather ahead. The long-lined Mltry Rka ($299) is an epitome of old-fashioned military-style jackets with its high collar, metallic gold trim and distinct front flap pockets with an embroidered 'Zara Srpls' name tag. Similarly, the Fld Jkt is a khaki parka that's better suited for chilly fishing with its anchor-adorned buttons. In contrast, the navy blue Shrt Prk (shirt parka) is a shorter, oversized piece with a good dose of military flare and all three toppers will run you $299.

Photographed by the revered Craig McDean, the campaign is set against fisher's nets and rugged ropes. And though the themes are clear, no one piece is too costume-y not to pull off in an everyday uniform. The padded velcro slide, for example, is an all-summer-long option while the sportier strap sandals are so on trend at the moment.

From elegant tea dresses to casual cropped cargos, Zara's Drp 1 premium collection is made for the transitioning season ahead so start your wardrobe haul, here.

