One of the challenges of quarantine has been a loss of usual routine, a change that eliminates the motivation to get dressed everyday. If you've spent the last few months working from home in activewear sets and sweatpants, your "real" clothes — tailored suit jackets, heels, and collared tops — have been left unattended in the corners of your closet. But if you're ready to consider dressing up again (even if you aren't going anywhere) try a happy medium by testing out different outfits combining dresses and sandals; a super easy outfit formula that takes the guess-work out of getting ready and guarantees a look that feels effortlessly chic.

While dresses may not your first choice to throw on this year, its time to dive back into your past Summer staples to pull out the lightweight dresses that you can just throw on and go. The key to successfully pulling off a look so simple is to find dresses that have the ability to be the main focus, with the sandals serving as a finishing touch. It needs to have some sort of unique selling point that allows it to make a subtle statement on its own. From bold sleeves and frilled trims, to deconstructed silhouettes and classic prints, the dress should come with a little something extra to set it apart. Contemporary favorites like STAUD have styles on offer that are minimal by design with added flair — its white Swell dress is a prime example and it happens to be on sale right now on Shopbop.com. You can easily dress the floaty style up with a colorful block heel, but the dress pairs just as easily with simple, flat gladiator sandals or sporty Tevas.

If you're ready to ease, slowly, back into your everyday clothes without fully committing to a pair of jeans, just yet, continue on for tips and tricks to making even the even the simplest of outfits feel chic.

Dress + Sandals Outfit: Easy For Everyday

Wearing lace-up gladiator sandals with a billowy dress is one quick and easy way to appear put together with very little effort. Keep the rest of the outfit simple with essential accessories, only (think, sunglasses and a mini bag) to streamline the laidback look. Brands like STAUD and Cecilie Bahnsen have you completely covered in that department.

Dress + Sandals Outfit: Tailored Midi

Finding a work-appropriate look for the warmer months can be difficult, so opt for a tailored dress with a bold kitten heel. Pro tip: The right style will pair seamlessly under an oversized blazer and is able to be layered over a fitted top — making it a true season-less staple.

Dress + Sandals Outfit: Sporty-Chic

Fall in line with one of the biggest shoe trends of Spring/Summer 2020, by pairing your favorite floral-print dress with a sportier sandal. The chunky design balances the overall ethereal feel of the look, essentially dressing it down for more casual occasions.

Dress + Sandals Outfit: Color-Blocking

For those that like to experiment with color, try going for a breezy dress in a muted print that can be accentuated with a bold shoe. A prime example, this Chrissy Teigen-approved Atlanta dress is cozy by design, but when paired with a sandals of a complimentary hue the look really pops.

Dresses + Sandals Outfit: The Bold Alternative

Combining the appeal of a night-gown with more refined detailing, a semi-sheer dress are great for those that aren't afraid to fashion risks. Try offsetting the transparent body with brightly-colored sandals to take the lingerie trend beyond the bedroom.