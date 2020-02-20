It's hard out there for a minimalist these days. The aisles of Sephora are looking more like a Lisa Frank coloring book with every new neon palette, but the simple eyeliner look Yara Shahidi debuted at Gucci's Fall/Winter 2020 show demonstrates how edgy eye makeup can be without all the intricate bells and whistles.

The old less-is-more motto is slowly giving way to glitter, watercolor, fluorescent mascara, face jewels, and multicolored eyeshadow in bold, clashing hues. One would almost need to take art lessons before attempting to become a beauty vlogger nowadays. Thankfully, though, there's at least one trend that's relatively easy to create and Yara Shahidi just rocked it during Milan Fashion Week.

The fashion-favorite actor attended Weds.'s Gucci show in a gold lamé dress, but the metallic mini was hardly more attention-grabbing than her negative-space cat-eye. Shahidi's look is the latest in this floating liner craze that Lucy Boynton seemed to have kicked off during awards season 2019. Since, it has won over the hearts of trend pushers (Margot Robbie and Lily Collins) and minimalists (Emma Watson) alike.

Shahidi's liner followed the creases of her lids, extending almost to the temple, then turned back to the corners of her eyes.

The shape of it mimicked a standard smoky eye, but instead of smoldering shadow, makeup artist Nikki Wolff (aka Nikki Makeup) left it as a hollow outline, almost like the "Galactic Kitty Wings" Boynton trademarked last summer. Though it might take some practice to get the silhouette just right, the actor's negative-space eyeliner is about as minimalist-friendly as 2020 makeup trends come.

Her hair, however, was a whole other story. Hairstylist Rio Sreedharan slicked down Shahidi's baby hairs into curly tendrils and styled the rest into a voluminous half-up, half-down look. The metallic dress, contemporary liner trick, and laid-down swirls altogether gave the actor a rather futuristic aesthetic.

Edgy as it may be, Shahidi's floating crease was not nearly as polarizing as the bleached brows and mascara tears Gucci sent its models down the runway with. So, if you're looking to get ahead of the trends, prepare your non-waterproof lash definer and your most sentimental movie; otherwise, a simple swipe of eyeliner Shahidi-style will do.