Corduroy is the kind of trend that gracefully toes the line between timely and timeless — it always feels special and it's perennially in style. This sturdy fabric is woven together with vertical stripes that are formed by extra crosswire yarns and are typically crafted from cotton or a cotton blend of some variety. Depending on your background, corduroy might conjure memories of childhood overalls. For others, flared pants of the 1970s. It's a versatile textile and for fall 2020, corduroy is a trend well-worth your investment.

"Corduroy is such a great fabric as it is so tactile, the fabric has an element of softness and comfort to it making it perfect for the colder months," Suzanne Pendlebury, Head of Womenswear Buying at MATCHESFASHION tells TZR. "I also love that it evokes a retro feel which adds a charm to the fabric." A notable component of why corduroy comes back in style season after season is due to its adaptability. "Cord is such an easy fabric to wear as it can lend itself well to softer relaxed silhouettes and also to more structured, tailored pieces," Pendlebury adds. For the last several decades, corduroy has proven its worth in autumn wardrobes. Ahead, take a look at some iconic cord moments from the past as well as Fall/Winter 2020 runway and street style moments to take inspiration from for the months ahead.

How to Style Corduroy For Fall: Á La '80s

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Princess Diana's memorable countryside look is easy to recreate this autumn. Tuck a Fair Isle sweater into a pair of cord pants and layer a pair of rainboots on top.

How to Style Corduroy For Fall: Western-Inspired Outerwear

Columbia Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Jane Fonda's effortlessly cool cord jacket moment would translate seamlessly to the present. Pick a trench or zip-up in a warm brown hue for a signature western vibe.

How to Style Corduroy For Fall: Seeing Double

Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images

This 1967 look from english model Jean Shrimpton is ideal for transitioning to cooler months. Find a corduroy set in a neutral hue for a quick-and-easy look you can wear just about anywhere. Add in leather boots for quick polish.

How to Style Corduroy For Fall: Bold Bottoms

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gucci's Fall/Winter 2020 collection illustrated the effectiveness of a pair of bold corduroy trousers. Opt for a wider leg silhouette and style with a silky blouse up top.

How to Style Corduroy For Fall: The New Outerwear Staple

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

You may have the inclination to reach for your wool peacoat once temperatures dip, but a corduroy coat is an equally smart option, as seen on Brandon Maxwell's fall runway above.

How to Style Corduroy For Fall: Embrace a New Palette

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Corduroy generally comes in neutral colors, but jazz things up by choosing a piece cut from a bright, unexpected color like the avocado hue above.

How to Style Corduroy For Fall: Try an Accessory

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Instead of your usual knit beanie, cover your head for cold weather with a corduroy bucket hat instead. It adds instant texture to your ensemble.

How to Style Corduroy For Fall: Nod to the '70s

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Corduroy's alignment with '70s-inspired fashion is strong, which is why you should embrace the aesthetic and snag a separate in a color or silhouette that feels slightly nostalgic.

How to Style Corduroy For Fall: Everyday Uniform

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This autumn, invest in a corduroy piece with standout details like a bold print or shearling trim.