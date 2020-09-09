Fashion has a long history with disrupting the norm. Loose flapper dresses, bikinis, pink pussy hats, the list goes on. These pieces have not only gone against the grain of the fashion trends of their time, but they’ve also set the tone for the path ahead. And now, there’s a new category to add to the list: voting merch. This year’s upcoming election is leading to several discussions — one of which is the power you have as a voter to create the change you want to see. And if you want to join in on the conversation with your clothes, When We All Vote has created a merch collection just for you.

Perhaps you’ve already registered to vote and requested your mail-in ballot in preparation for Election Day (Nov. 3). But if you’re looking for a way to encourage others to do the same — that is, if they haven’t yet — When We All Vote, Michelle Obama’s foundation for increasing voter awareness and participation, has created a capsule collection of fashion pieces and more for exactly that purpose.

Whether you're seeking an easy way to add the word “Vote” to your wardrobe or you want to support the foundation and the movement, When We All Vote’s line of merchandise — which is called Vote 4EVER Merch — has plenty of options to choose from. And when you get a piece from the capsule collection, 20 percent of your purchase goes towards the foundation.

For its first drop of two, Vote 4Ever includes pieces like the more affordable version of the BYCHARI necklace Obama wore during her speech for the Democratic National Convention, Danzy's $68 Sorbet Tie Dye Tank, and its coordinating $85 Biker Shorts. The collection also features everyday staples like a $40 Hats from When We All Vote as well as a $48 Face Mask from Modiste Label.

Of course, if you’re looking for other ways to support the cause around the clock, you’ll also find items like the $38 Franca Mug, The Lip Bar’s $15 Liquid Matte Lipstick — which comes in a deep, versatile red — and a cool $10 Sticker Pack from No Kings Collective.

If you’re ready to start adding these pieces to your wardrobe and life, scroll down to shop the first drop from When We All Vote’s Vote 4Ever Merch below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.