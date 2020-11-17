You're probably already aware that Rachel Zoe's Box Of Style subscription service has a new name: CURATEUR. (And yes, the new name comes with some revamped features and perks as well.) But you probably don't know what's in Rachel Zoe's CURATEUR subscription box for winter 2020 — so let's take a look, shall we?

This season's box is all about chic cold-weather dressing and low-key glamour — perfect for whatever your winter has in store, whether that's cozying up at your favorite ski chalet or hosting an intimate gathering at home. You'll be getting a versatile scarf that can be worn several ways, a stunning leather evening bag in the season's "it" design, and several glamorous, gold accessories for your wrist, lips, and home.

As always, this season's curation features a selection of luxury products vetted by Rachel Zoe herself, all chosen with the stylish, modern woman in mind. The total retail value? $532 — despite the fact that a quarterly membership goes for just $99. (Additionally, if you're not already a member, you can get an annual membership for $349, which'll save you $50.)

Scroll on to learn more about the products featured in this season's CURATEUR box, and be sure to sign up if you still haven't.

A Versatile Scarf That Can Be Styled Tons Of Ways Carly Cushnie Grey Horizon Ombre Scarf The Zoe Report Retails at $150 See On Curateur Designed by Carly Cushnie and Rachel Zoe herself, this gray and black ombre scarf is the cold-weather accessory you need this winter. In addition to being worn around your neck, you could wear it as a top — just cinch the waist with a belt like in the picture, et voila. Or, since it's quite big, you can use it as a travel blanket or shawl. Its neutral color scheme is bound to go with everything in your wardrobe, too.

A Luxe Lip Treatment Infused With 24-Karat Gold Elaluz 24k Lip Therapy The Zoe Report Retails at $28 See On Curateur Lip balm has never been so luxe. But this Elaluz lip treatment is about more than just looks: The brand, which was founded by Camila Coelho, emphasizes sustainability in all their business and development practices, which include packaging their products with recyclable materials and using only clean, vegan ingredients. This lip treatment in particular is infused with 24-karat gold and nourishing, plant-based oils to leave your pout looking (and feeling) silky smooth and soft.

The "It" Bag Of The Season — In Your Choice Of Black Or White Understated Leather Crescent Clutch The Zoe Report Retails at $110 See On Curateur Crescent-shaped clutches are everywhere right now — and this one is particularly versatile and gorgeous. Sold in black or white — you get to choose your preferred color when you order your box — you can use it as a clutch or hang it over your shoulder with the included crossbody chain. It's the perfect-sized evening bag, and the fact that it's made of vegan leather is just the cherry on the cake.

A Gold-Plated Cuff To Elevate Any Outfit Amber Sceats Emery Cuff The Zoe Report Retails at $169 See On Curateur Give any outfit a luxe finish with this gold-plated cuff designed by Amber Sceats. Despite its sturdy, sculptural look, it's actually pretty malleable, so it can easily be adjusted to fit your wrist. Use it as a statement piece to dress up a white tee and jeans, or layer it with colorful beaded bracelets for a fun, eclectic look.