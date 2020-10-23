Since Rachel Zoe launched her Box of Style in 2015, stylish women everywhere have depended on the subscription service to deliver a curated selection of the season's must-have style and beauty staples right to their homes. If you couldn’t live without Box of Style — or if you’d always wanted to try the service, but never had a chance — you’ll absolutely love CURATEUR, the new-and-improved membership service Zoe unveiled earlier this month. So, what exactly are the changes you can expect to see, and what’s in Rachel Zoe’s CURATEUR collection for fall 2020?

A CURATEUR membership includes everything you’ve come to know and love about Box of Style: a minimum of $450 worth of luxury style and beauty essentials, hand-picked by Rachel Zoe herself and delivered quarterly for just $99 per season (or even less, if you opt for the annual membership.) For example, this fall’s curation — which holds a collective retail value of over $700 — includes an elegant leather tote in the most gorgeous shade of Bordeaux, a collagen treatment from natural skin care line Kat Burki, a multi-use liquid highlighter from Anastasia Beverly Hills, a gold chain-link necklace that’ll elevate any outfit, and, to top things off, your choice of either the matching earrings to go with your necklace, or a pair of sunglasses from Le Specs.

But the reimagined CURATEUR’s perks go beyond the already-coveted quarterly delivery of fashion and beauty goodies, introducing a wider range of products, a members-only shop, experiential amenities, an exclusive rewards program, and more. Plus, to celebrate the rebrand, CURATEUR is offering new members $25 off their first box — when you're ready to sign up, just enter the code FALL25 at checkout. But before you do that, scroll on to get more details about the products Zoe chose for this fall’s curation.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

An Elegant, Everyday Tote Designed Exclusively For Curateur Members Rachel Zoe Collection Tote Curateur Retails at $115 See On Curateur A Rachel Zoe Collection exclusive made just for CURATEUR members, this timeless, elegant tote is the perfect carry-all for fall — and just look at that gorgeous shade of Bordeaux. Made of premium vegan leather, its versatile size and minimalist design means it's guaranteed to become your go-to bag for work and weekends alike.

A Marine Collagen Treatment From A Luxe, All-Natural Skin Care Line Kat Burki Form Control Marine Collagen Gel Curateur Retails at $160 See On Curateur When it comes to clean skin care, Kat Burki is essentially a magician — if you've yet to try her products, this marine collagen firming treatment will be an excellent introduction. Packed with powerful natural ingredients like algae keratin, reishi mushroom, and silk amino acids, the refreshing gel treatment will leave your skin looking (and feeling!) smooth, plump, and firm.

An Eddie Borgo Chain-Link Necklace That'll Make Every Outfit Cooler Eddie Borgo Supra Link Collar Necklace Curateur Retails at $350 See On Curateur This chunky chain-link necklace has a timeless, effortlessly cool aesthetic that would look just as at home on a supermodel strutting down a '90s runway as it will on you today. Designed by CFDA award-winning jewelry designer Eddie Borgo, its clasp hides seamlessly within the necklace's links, creating an infinite look that's totally distraction-free.

A Multi-Use Liquid Highlighter From Anastasia Beverly Hills Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow in Perla Curateur Retails at $25 See On Curateur If you're not already obsessed with highlighter, Anastasia Beverly Hills' Liquid Glow is practically guaranteed to get you hooked. The deeply pigmented formula feels lighter than air and is incredibly easy to blend, making it practically foolproof to achieve a high-impact finish. Rachel Zoe chose this particular shade, Perla, because of its ability to complement just about any skin tone.

Choice: The Matching Chain-Link Earrings To Go With Your Necklace Eddie Borgo Supra Link Earrings Curateur Retails at $195 See On Curateur To complete this fall's curation, you'll be able to choose between two gorgeous pieces — and these chain-link earrings are certainly a tempting option. Of course, they'll look incredible with the matching Eddie Borgo necklace you'll already be getting, but they'll look great on their own and paired with other jewelry, too.