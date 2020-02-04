At this point in the season, you may have entered into what can only be deemed as a style rut. And you really can't be faulted, as the dull and dreary weather will leave even the most experienced feeling uninspired. But, not Sienna Miller — the actress just showed how wearing pastel colors in winter is a surefire way to uplift your spirits and your cold-weather outfits.

While pastel shades are most often associated with the warmer months, Miller's latest red carpet look proves how these pretty, soft hues can work just as well for winter. Over the weekend, the actress stepped out in a pastel yellow, midi-length Rebecca Vallance dress for the 72nd Writers Guild Awards at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. The dress' high-neck and long-sleeves allows the sunny-hued style to be appropriate for the cooler temperatures. And guess what? You can add it to your wardrobe, too. The satin-jacquard dress is on sale at Net-a-Porter for $206 (originally $515) and there are still some sizes available.

Miller played up the color of the tonal-striped dress by pairing it with metallic-gold, logo-embellished Gucci platform sandals and simple gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, she carried a dusty-pink clutch that seemed to not only match her lip shade perfectly, but also her eye-catching hairband. Pulling her golden locks back into a sleek bun, the star secured it with a blush-hued velvet tie.

The actress' choice of dress is the perfect example of how you can bring a pastel shade into your winter wardrobe. And though Miller opted for a sandal, you can just as easily pair up a similar dress silhouette with a knee-high boot in a rich brown or ivory hue to make it even more cold weather friendly.

Of course, if yellow is not your favorite shade, there are a wide range of pastel-colored pieces available right now that'll still make the same impact on your winter outfits. So, take a note out of Miller's book and don't shy away from these happy hues.

Continue on to shop her dress as well as more pastel picks that'll remedy your winter blues.