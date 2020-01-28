Rank the world's fashion capitals and it’s hard to put any city above Paris. After all, Paris is the place where some of the most iconic and storied brands are based. Think about it; Chanel, Dior, Givenchy are all headquartered there. And not only is the city home to a week of ready-to-wear fashion's most influential runway shows, Twice a year, Paris' resident couturiers show off their intricate handiwork, and while shopping for custom couture pieces isn't for everyone, Spring 2020's couture shows had plenty of trends to inspire your future shopping.

Unlike the ready-to-wear collections, everything is made-to-order for clients who place orders following the shows or celebs who walk some of the world’s top red carpets. Embroidery, embellishment, tailoring —it’s all part of couture's appeal, but can also be incorporated into your own everyday wardrobe. Take, for example, Chanel’s masterful school girl-chic aesthetic, complete with trendy socks and loafers. Or Valentino’s crash course in successful color clashing. If anything, the Spring 2020 couture shows proved that even the world’s most expensive fashion can be attainable — it’s all in the concept. Here, the eight best trends to steal from the shows and wear now.

The Spring 2020 Couture Trend: Arts & Crafts

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An element of craftiness could be found in the Spring 2020 couture collections. Take, for example, Viktor and Rolf’s patchwork dresses, Guo Pei’s over-the-top gowns made of patched together antique Himalayan textiles, and even in the colorful sliced and diced gowns of Margiela. It’s easy to transition this trend into your own everyday wardrobe. Think: quilted textiles and patchwork jeans.

The Spring 2020 Couture Trend: All White

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

There’s something intriguing about wearing an all-white look surrounded by snow. The Spring 2020 couture shows proved the look is timeless as ever. Jean Paul Gaultier, Guo Pei, Elie Saab, and Givenchy all presented some covetable head-to-toe white looks, both bridal inspired and for everyday. Designer Alexis Mabille’s entire collection, save for one look, was done in all white.

The Spring 2020 Couture Trend: Revamped Suits

Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that sometimes the couture shows also follow the trends of ready-to-wear but are all the more extravagant. Modern suiting has been heavily featured on the runways of late, and for spring made a couture debut at Jean Paul Gaultier and Bouchra Jarrar. At Alexandre Vauthier, pinstripes and blazers got a couture makeover, too.

The Spring 2020 Couture Trend: Rainbow Brights

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In total contrast to the many all-white looks seen on the runway, other designers experimented with some of the boldest colors, all at once. Maison Margiela, Armani Prive, and Ralph and Russo went from Crayola hues to pretty pastels. Schiaparelli, meanwhile, showed a handful of incredible rainbow dresses that resembled playful parachutes. To pull off the look for everyday, try clashing hues from opposite ends of the color wheel.

The Spring 2020 Couture Trend: The Statement Glove

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Opera-length gloves as well as dainty versions adorned the hands of models at Valentino, Bouchra Jarrar and Maison Margiela. In contrasting colorways, the gloves became a focus of each outfit. While you may initially feel odd incorporating silk gloves into everyday life, consider them for special occasions as an easy way to dress up a look.

The Spring 2020 Couture Trend: Golden Goddesses

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Metallic gold gowns that referenced Grecian goddesses were key for season. Dior’s gilded dresses skewed romantic, while Zuhair Murad and Azzaro showed tougher versions with a slightly different point of view. As temperatures rise, turn to simple, draped silhouettes for your summer ensembles.

The Spring 2020 Couture Trend: Socks

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This one might be the most unexpected of them all, but socks made an appearance at the Spring 2020 couture shows, most notably at Chanel, where each model wore little white ankle socks. Maison Rabih Kayrouz also sent models down the runway in couture gowns and bright red socks. It’s all about contrasting the formal and the super casual.

The Spring 2020 Couture Trend: Quirky Hats

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

At the center of couture week accessories? Hats and headpieces, and the weirder and bigger, the better. Alexandre Vauthier, Viktor and Rolf, and Maison Margiela showed everything from supersized sun hats to large feather headpieces. Furry hats are already making a splash for spring, so start there and venture into something more eye-catching if you dare.