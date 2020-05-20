Violet Grey’s Summer 2020 Sale Is Here & This Is How To Score Discounts On La Mer, Augustinus Bader, & More
Everyone has at least *one* product that they've had their eye on for awhile, but have yet to take the plunge. You know, the one that you you keep hitting "Add to Cart" and then end up chickening out about? Well, it's almost guaranteed that one of your wish-listed items is now a part of Violet Grey's summer sale, which gives you the best reason to finally treat yourself.
The sale has already started, and you'll be able to take advantage of it until May 25. The discount applied to your order depends on how much you spend: $15 off $100+, $50 off $250+, $100 off of $500+, and $250 off $1,000 or more. So what's worth nabbing during the sale? Basically, all the luxe products you've been dreaming of but haven't quite found the perfect excuse for splurging on yet. Among the high-ranking products on discount is Lucy Hale's luxe LED mask from Dr. Dennis Gross, Tata Harper's silky Restorative Eye Crème, several serums from Dr. Barbara Sturm, and none other than the often raved about Crème de la Mer from La Mer.
If you're new to the Violet Grey scene, it's worth noting that products have to live up to the brand's code, which according to the site means "70 percent of testers deem the product a beauty essential" after extensive testing and experimenting from top experts. It's also another reason for justifying any purchase, especially with those added discounts.
Below, see the products on sale to add to your lineup.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
To nourish super dry skin, you'll need a cream with a powerful formula — and this one makes the cut. Chock-full of lipids, vitamins A, B, C, and E, and special technology that encourages your skin to regenerate cells, this moisturizer is a luxurious daily treat for your face — and you can now get it for $215.
Qualifying for $50 off, you can get the face mask Hale swears by for $385 now. The LED lights have three modes that use blue and red light that can reduce damage, boost collagen, and lessen acne-causing bacteria.
Working to firm up the eyelid and keep your under-eye area hydrated, this treatment is now available for $90. If dark circles or puffy eyes are something you're concerned about, it's a definitely a formula worth adding to your cart.
Notably one of iS Clinical's fan-favorites, this serum contains a triple blend of glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids to exfoliate your skin and really detox your pores. After using, its goal is to give you noticeably glowier skin thanks to a mix of mushroom extract and arbutin.
Famed (and questioned) for both its Miracle Broth and price, this moisturizer has proven itself and won acclaim from numerous magazines, makeup artists, celebrities, and editors. Now that you can get it for $285, it might be time to test out this powerful, algae-infused cream for yourself.
No skincare routine is complete without a good hyaluronic acid. It hydrates unlike anything and helps plump the skin, and this particular version also features purslane, which is rich in antioxidants. It now also qualifies for $50 off.
If you're in the market for something to melt away makeup or just the daily dirt and grime, this balm uses Hungarian Moor mud, which makes it feel like a mask and cleanser in one. It also has the ability to remove your heaviest makeup and detox the most stubborn zits and pores without making your skin feel tight and uncomfortable after.
If you've yet to purchase and test a microneedler, now is the perfect time to give yourself this mini facial. If you're afraid of needles don't sweat it, I'm terrified of your average blood test and will never give up this tool. It doesn't hurt, and with a little hyaluronic acid, you'll have an instant glow the following morning.