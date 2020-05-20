Everyone has at least *one* product that they've had their eye on for awhile, but have yet to take the plunge. You know, the one that you you keep hitting "Add to Cart" and then end up chickening out about? Well, it's almost guaranteed that one of your wish-listed items is now a part of Violet Grey's summer sale, which gives you the best reason to finally treat yourself.

The sale has already started, and you'll be able to take advantage of it until May 25. The discount applied to your order depends on how much you spend: $15 off $100+, $50 off $250+, $100 off of $500+, and $250 off $1,000 or more. So what's worth nabbing during the sale? Basically, all the luxe products you've been dreaming of but haven't quite found the perfect excuse for splurging on yet. Among the high-ranking products on discount is Lucy Hale's luxe LED mask from Dr. Dennis Gross, Tata Harper's silky Restorative Eye Crème, several serums from Dr. Barbara Sturm, and none other than the often raved about Crème de la Mer from La Mer.

If you're new to the Violet Grey scene, it's worth noting that products have to live up to the brand's code, which according to the site means "70 percent of testers deem the product a beauty essential" after extensive testing and experimenting from top experts. It's also another reason for justifying any purchase, especially with those added discounts.

Below, see the products on sale to add to your lineup.

