If you aren't capitalizing on your skin's sleep cycle it's time to, well, wake up. "Sleep is the time for the skin’s renaissance," noted a press email quote from Dr. Barbara Sturm — founder of the eponymous luxury beauty brand, and creator of the new Dr. Barbara Sturm Night Serum. "I invented the Night Serum to support the body’s essential natural repair processes while we sleep. Wake with fresher, smoother and healthier skin.”

It's an appealing premise. Launched at the end of February, the $310 formula is like an album of Dr. Barbara Sturm's greatest hits: It includes the brand's proprietary (and cult-famous) hyaluronic acid, go-to purslane, and a dose of skin-soothing beta-glucan — an ingredient found in Dr. Barbara Sturm's Sun Drops, Lifting Serum, and Balancing Toner. Cotton thistle extract, notable for its ability to decrease dryness, makes an appearance, as well.

However, the most exciting part of the Night Serum is its effortless application. It's also one that fits into any evening beauty routine you currently have on lock, regardless of your skin type; beauty fans just need to apply a full pipette of the serum to their skin, wait for it to sink in, then follow it up with moisturizer.

Courtesy of Dr. Barbara Sturm

Experiencing a sneaking sense of deja vu? Dr. Barbara Sturm's fans will recognize the Night Serum formula as that found in the brand's equally new Night Ampoules, which launched online Feb. 11. Although the ingredients are the same, the ampoules are encapsulated in individual vials, with seven of them retailing for $150. As you may guess, the Night Ampoule application is a tad more complicated — you have to crack into the single-dose ampoule before you can access the serum hidden inside.

Courtesy of Dr. Barbara Sturm

Regardless of which option you choose, you can find the new launches on Dr. Barbara Sturm's website, or at select stockists such as Net-a-Porter or Bluemercury. Ahead, the new Dr. Barbara Sturm Night Serum, along with the brand's Night Ampoules.