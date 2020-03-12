It's understandable if the idea of thoroughly spring cleaning your house instantly inspires dread — though it doesn't have to, according to Violet Grey's founder Cassandra Huysentruyt Grey. “In my experience, living my best life starts with clearing out my closet, whether it’s skeletons or expired face cream. It’s why I’m always recommending a monthly, quarterly, or at the very least, an annual spring cleaning ritual of sorts, where you clean out the clutter, tidy up, and start fresh," outlined a quote from Grey on an Instagram post announcing Violet Grey's spring 2020 sale. "Trust me when I say that it will make you feel like a person who has it all together."

Better yet? The brand recommends starting with a small, skin-focused step, which is why the promo code for its sale is SPRINGCLEANING. Between Mar. 12 through Mar. 15, Violet Grey is offering 20 percent off best-selling, Violet-Code-approved skincare products. And by that way, that means discounts on everything from the up-and-coming Nécessaire and 111Skin to iconic staples like Augustinus Bader and La Mer. And before you click over to find out — yes, Crème de La Mer is on sale, with the $335 jar discounted to only $268. (Another major buy? Dr. Dennis Gross' $435 DRX SpectraLite FaceWare Pro is marked down to $348 for the occasion.)

After all, this is Violet Grey, and even its spring cleaning is very, very luxe. You can click through the entire sale by visiting Violet Grey's website. Below, six can't-miss deals from the retailer's event.