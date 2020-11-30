The royals are lucky enough to claim some of the most beautiful properties and castles in the world, but it's sadly rare to get much of a glimpse inside many of them. And though Meghan Markle may now just live in a regular house, it's still just as hidden from view — until, that is, when the Duchess of Sussex gave the public a peek into her space in September, showing off a stone fireplace, a fiddle leaf fig tree (royals! They're just like us!) and a Markle-approved print you can definitely copy in your own home.

The photo of her house came courtesy of a video call Markle joined with the organization Smart Works in celebration of the first anniversary of the launch of her capsule collection with the charity, the Smart Set. The duchess, in a sleek white blazer and signature low ponytail, sat directly in front of a cozy-looking fireplace and a plant-flanked window, proving that her decor style is just as chic and minimal as that of her wardrobe.

The real star of the scene, however, may have been the artwork sitting atop Markle's mantle, which gave viewers more of a snapshot of the duchess' real style and personality. The piece in question was a print of the cover of the sheet music from California's official state song, "I Love You, California," no doubt a nod to her birthplace since she's from the state.

Prince Harry and Markle were said to have purchased their Santa Barbara home earlier this year in June. And while it was reported to have sold for a cool $14.65 million, you can still copy a little bit of the couple's simple, laidback Cali style with similar vintage prints to the one in their own home by shopping the pieces ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.