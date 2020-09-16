If not already, Secondhand September needs to be on your radar. For 30 days, fashion girls are saying "no" to new clothes, as to reduce the strain that 13 million clothing items place on landfills each week. A welcomed antidote to throwaway culture, Vestiaire Collective's Secondhand September sale is supporting those taking the pledge, offering pre-loved pieces from the closets of the most stylish celebrities. The best part? 100% of proceeds will benefit the Bangladeshi community, which has suffered severe economic fallout from the pandemic's toll on the fashion industry.

On Sep. 16, the e-tailer announced the charity sale, which has plucked favorite styles from Kate Moss, Chloë Sevigny, and Maisie Williams' wardrobes. In partnership with Oxham GB, an intersectional coalition that fights poverty worldwide, all funds will be used to rebuild livelihoods in Bangladesh. Through the sale event, celebrities and shoppers alike have the opportunity to partake in the monthlong secondhand push, whether donating their own pieces or shopping pre-loved, themselves.

"Circular fashion isn't just about fashion, it's about protecting the environment," said Moonlight actor Naomie Harris in the sale event's release. "Reducing the impact our wardrobes have on the environment can make longterm changes towards a more sustainable future. It's important everyone plays their part.” Her contribution? A chic woolen skirt from Miu Miu, which is primed for wearing with a set of tights and a sweater through cooler months.

COURTESY OF VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE COURTESY OF VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE

For those seeking something slightly more formal, Carrie Mulligan's Prada gown mixes mesh with dark webs of lace for an evening-ready look. Or, to indulge in the dressed-down blazer trend that's everywhere this fall, try Kate Moss' Yves Saint Laurent version, which features a waist-cinching rope belt and gold toned hardware. As for footwear, model Georgia May Jagger added a few styles to the mix — with pairs from Jimmy Choo and Hugo Boss retailing for under $200.

Scroll ahead for TZR's roundup of the must-have pieces from the sale, including designs from Supriya Lele and De La Vali:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.