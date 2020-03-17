Hollywood's finest have been seen sporting leather jackets of all sorts, offering an abundance of styling options along the way. From Kendall Jenner to Kaia Gerber, A-listers everywhere are putting their own spin on the staple for spring and Vanessa Hudgens's leather blazer look just further proves that not only can you wear the next big outerwear trend with everything, but it has the ability to instantly elevate even the most casual pieces. And though her latest outfit is worth emulating in full, it's the It-girl approved jacket that you should be bookmarking.

On Mar. 11, the actress pieced together a casual, yet chic, outfit while out in Los Angeles — where unruly weather is likely on the forecast. She started with a vintage music T-shirt in an oversized fit, which paired well with her light-wash boyfriend jeans. Throwing the tailored leather blazer on top of the otherwise very laid-back look, the actor polished off the look with low block-heel pumps, complimenting her fresh-faced beauty look with 90's sunglasses and a white baguette bag to match.

The leather blazer has undoubtedly earned its place as a wardrobe staple over the seasons and for spring, it appears the styling gets even easier. Much like Hudgens, start with a vintage-inspired graphic tee, like this washed oversized concert-style T-shirt from Urban Outfitters, priced at $39. When it comes to recreate the star's laidback feel, opt for Re/Done's slim-leg jeans for $250, to balance out the look, which can be instantly elevated with a well-tailored blazer (of course) and luxe accessories.

LRR / BACKGRID

Still going strong, with no sign of letting up, baguette bag is being transitioned into spring in brighter hues. Studio 33's '90s mini bag is a dead-ringer for Hudgens's tiny white version and it's only $78 on Shopbop, right now. Not to mention, with its prominent chain-link detail, you'll be embracing more than one trend, but in a super subtle way.

Just ahead are a roundup of leather blazers at all price-points that are perfect if you're looking to copy Vanessa Hudgens's latest look. Continue on to shop TZR's picks, below.