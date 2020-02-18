Zoë Kravitz has become one to watch not only on the big screen but in the fashion world. The actress, singer, and model continues to nail it on the red carpet and in her off-duty looks, too, which always offer an effortless edge. Now you can get one step closer to achieving her enviable street-style, thanks to the Big Little Lies star recently revealing her tips on finding the perfect vintage tee.

While promoting her new Hulu series High Fidelity, Kravitz sat down for a "Hot Ones" interview with First We Feast. In the video, she looked super chic in a white tee, an on-trend, tailored leather jacket, and simple gold jewelry. She brought a little color to the neutral-hued ensemble with her rosy lip color and her eye-catching, citrusy-green nail polish.

For those not familiar with "Hot Ones," it's an interview series that requires the guests to chow down on spicy wings while they answer questions. And while Kravitz's conversation offers up a variety of insights (and shows how she can handle some pretty intense hot sauces), it was the secrets she shared on vintage tees that style-savvy shoppers will want to take note of.

According to Kravitz, shape is key. She explained in the interview that some vintage t-shirts are too boxy, and that you have to look out for how they fit under the armpit. The actor added, that you want the tees to be slimming and should hang naturally on the body.

BKNY / Yellow Mamba / BACKGRID Byrdman / BACKGRID

When it comes to shopping for her vintage tees, Kravitz goes to thrift stores and shared that she shops at Filth Mart in Los Angeles. The actress also mentioned that Instagram is a resource for finding tees, and spills that if she's searching for something specific she'll check on eBay. All good advice, from someone who's known to sport vintage tees in ultra-cool way.

So, if you're now keen to add a few new tees to your collection, take Kravitz's tips on fit and shape into consideration when you shop — and check out a few styles that have been rounded up below to get you started.