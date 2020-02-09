Valentine's Day is just around the corner — and even if you're spending the evening in the company of girlfriends rather than your one true love, it still calls for a lewk. And pardon the idiom, but Valentine's Day and red lipstick are a match made in heaven. Thanks to New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020, there's plenty of inspiration to glean from before date night on Friday.

At Longchamp's show on Feb. 8 (above), lead makeup artist Pat McGrath was inspired by a "very cool, Parisian chic" girl. "She's wearing makeup!" McGrath tells me backstage... a welcome change from the fresh skin, barely-there touches of the day. "We're doing Fetisheyes Mascara in Black, Perma Precision in Xtreme Black and Black Coffee, and both Sublime Perfection systems under the eyes and on the skin, but very transparent."

As for the lips, McGrath's team used some of the hero reds from the MatteTrance collection: Elson, Guinevere, and Full Blooded. Before application, she prepped the lips with the fetishize lip balm in clear, and only needed one swipe for that rich payoff. "MatteTrance is ultimate in longwear, she says. (And it's true — Elson is one of my favorites). But if you really want your shade to sty put, McGrath says to put a little bit of foundation on lips beforehand.

At the Christopher John Rogers show on Feb. 8, Marcelo Gutierrez (for MAC Cosmetics) stayed away from all things shiny ("Last season was very glossy," he notes). This season was more about satin skin and elevated brows. Select models wore a gorgeous matte red-orange lip: Retro Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Quite the Standout, topped with Can't Afford This from Art Library: It's Designer.

And at Brock Collection on Feb. 9, Gucci Westman used Tomato Red from the new Lip Suede palette to achieve a look "inspired by the '70s with a twist of romanticism," per show notes. "She wants to look good, yet hasn't tried hard." And what's not to love about that?

