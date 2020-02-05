Leave it to Pat McGrath Labs to kick off its very first concealer launch with a bang. Or, rather, the launch of Pat McGrath Labs' Sublime Perfection Concealer System — because simply dropping just one complexion product wasn't enough for the legendary makeup artist. Instead, fans will be treated to not one, but three new products from the Skin Fetish family on Feb. 21: the Sublime Perfection Concealer, Sublime Perfection Concealer Brush, and Blurring Under-Eye Powder.

As fans of McGrath's makeup line can tell you, these are the last three products necessary to complete the brand's Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection System — aka its cult-favorite complexion routine, which already features a primer, foundation, and setting powder. "What I love is the fact that you can mix them all together," Pat McGrath herself tells The Zoe Report at the concealer system's launch event. "You can do one layer of foundation, one layer of concealer. You can do two layers of foundation and a dot of concealer, or mix the two together. It's a customization, chemistry of artistry."

And it's artistry you can achieve on your own, at home. The $32 Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer will launch with 36 lightweight, long-wearing shades that span across five levels — Light, Light Medium, Medium, Medium Deep, and Deep. Each shade offers full coverage, with a matte, flexible finish that looks natural on your skin. Like the original Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation, the concealer is formulated with the brand's Vita-Serum Complex, a skincare tonic that encourages your natural hyaluronic acid and ceramide production.

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

But remember — this is a system, not just a concealer. To complete your look, you can pick up the $32 Sublime Perfection Concealer Brush and the $30 Blurring Under-Eye Powder. Each one will make the concealing experience a breeze; the vegan, 40-degree-angled brush was designed to match Pat McGrath's own fingertip application, whereas the powder's three universal hues brighten and smooth the delicate under-eye area. Moreover, a limited-edition Skin Fetish: Sublime Shine Brush Duo will also be available exclusively on the beauty brand's website for $64.

Khalea Underwood Khalea Underwood

But beyond that exclusive launch, each new product from the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer system will be available Feb. 21 online at Sephora as well as in select Sephora stores — and on Pat McGrath Labs' own website, of course. “I’m so excited to finally unveil my signature system for transcendent concealing," McGrath added in a press release quote. "It has been my must-have on the runways, backstage and behind the scenes to perfect, highlight, correct and contour for fiercely flawless skin.”

Additional reporting by Khalea Underwood.