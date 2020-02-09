Christopher John Rogers' Fall/Winter 2020 Show Featured The Perfect Trick To Weightless Hair

The inspiration of the day at Christopher John Rogers' Fall/Winter 2020 show in New York on Feb. 8 might have been topiaries — those tall, shapely plants that people prune to perfection. But the weightless, structural hair looked more like something out of Marie Antoinette’s court. Each model got a slightly different take on the style — from billowing, side-heavy afros to structural coifs that looked like cotton candy.

“It was really about creating shapes,” Amika lead hairstylist Naeemah LaFond tells TZR. “So with some girls, we’re adding wigs and fake hair to create a more structural look.” To give the hair that weightless, balloon-like vibe, LaFond worked Amika’s Vandal Powder into the roots. “It’s important to layer the products as you go,” she says. “That ensures you’re getting product and lift throughout.” To hold everything in place, she misted each girl with Amika’s Headstrong Hairspray.

Things were equally ephemeral over at makeup, where MAC lead makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez created three different looks with one thing in common — fresh, perfected skin. He used MAC’s Studio Fix Sculpt & Shape Palette to create dimension. “We really wanted to hollow out the eyes and bring the cheekbones out,” he said. To get that deep-set eye look, Gutierrez used MAC's new Powder Kiss Eyeshadow in "Best of Me," a satin-y formula that launches in Summer 2020.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On a handful of models, Gutierrez glued the brows down with a glue stick an applied Swarovski crystals over them "to elongate the brows." Those who didn't get bejeweled brows got one of two lip looks — a swipe of MAC's Retro Matte in Quite the Standout, or a shade from the Necessary Nudes Palette, depending on their skin tone. To give the entire look a shimmering, etherial feeling, Gutierrez added swipes of MAC Studio Fix Powder in Shivering White to the high points of the face.

Put all of that together, and you get a modern fairytale look that will have you wondering, "How high can I get my hair?"

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images