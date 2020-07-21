Back for the second time, the Universal Standard sample sale has officially gone live — and it's offering all shoppers up to 75 percent off of designs from all categories. From now until Aug. 2, all the brand's never-on-sale pieces (bestselling summer dresses, archival pieces, and core basics) are seeing staggering markdowns, many of which are already well on their way to selling out.

For the weeklong event, you can shop markdowns on the brand's Tresa Wide Leg Tie Pants (a celeb-loved style); or, if you're after some lounge pieces for staying at home, the brand's ultra-soft Foundation line is sure to please. Universal Standard's denim wares are also It-girl renowned, comprised of invisible, built-in stretch that guarantees that sought-after "dream fit." If you need a bit more coaching through the sale, the brand is showcasing a "Deal Of The Day" through its Instagram, highlighting a new, extra marked-down hero piece worth eyeing every 24 hours.

In its five years of existence, Universal Standard's radical inclusivity has always been at its core, carrying sizes 00 to 36 at all times. The brand has done it all — partnering with brands from J. Crew to Rodarte, the brand carries its extended sizing through to everything it does. Through its Fit Liberty line, Universal Standard embraces the fact that all bodies change, offering all customers a size exchange for any item for up to one year from the time of purchase. With that, the brand blazed a trail that has radically changed the way the fashion world approaches sizing.

For some of the top selects from the sale, as curated by Universal Standard head designer, Ramon Martin, continue ahead — and, to stay a part of the "US" family, be sure to keep an eye on Universal Standard's Mystery Boxes, which only reappear every so often and are well worth having on your radar.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.