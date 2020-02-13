In the age of endless subscriptions, it can be difficult deciding which are actually essential to your everyday life. But when it comes to your wardrobe, very few brands provide a one-step delivery that has everything you need. However, the Universal Standard Mystery Box is finally back, which means that it's time to get familiar with all that it has to offer — and fast, because the inclusive brand is reviving their incredibly popular packages for only a limited time.

As the name suggests, Universal Standard launched in 2015 with an eight-piece capsule and has amassed a huge following from editors and influencers, alike. Revered for their fashion-forward designs and radically inclusive sizes (ranging from 4XS through 4XL) the brand specializes in bringing just the core essentials into your wardrobe. And the new limited edition boxes are no caveat. Available only from Feb. 13 to 20, these super limited boxes are the steal you've been hoping for.

Starting at just $50, each mystery box contains three secret selects in any given category with up to a $600 value. Now, one has a choice out of ten fully unique types of boxes, like bottoms, petites, activewear, and more. Not only is every order specially curated to you but the affordable price-tag seals the deal.

COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL STANDARD

While the contents are a mystery, you can expect three varying and versatile pieces. For example, the Outfitting Classic box, $95, may include a satin midi skirt, the perfect cotton baby tee and an on-trend cropped denim jacket. With over 200 styles across the board, each piece is completely necessary and unlike anything already in your closet.

Though, if you're looking for something in particular and would prefer to know exactly what you're adding to your wardrobe, several of the styles are available for purchase, alone, too. With everything from the perfect white tee, to a pair of quality denim, you truly can't go wrong.

And because the brand is so popular amongst the stye set, you should bet on the boxes going quickly. To snag yours, sooner, rather than later, visit Universal Standard's website to get started.