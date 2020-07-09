When Totokaelo first opened its doors in 2009, the independent retailer brought a new world of design-driven fashion to Seattle. Under the guidance of its founder Jill Wenger, the multi-brand boutique became a popular choice thanks to its select curation of up-and-coming, under-the-radar designers as well as larger brands, eventually adding another location in New York to its roster. Over ten years later, Totokaelo is officially closing due to the financial impact it experienced from the pandemic. That said, if the Totokaelo closing sale is any indication, the brand is not leaving the fashion world without a bang.

According to a report from The Cut on July 7, NSTO — the parent company of Totokaelo and its sister brand Need Supply Co. — the retailer known for carrying brands like Yohji Yamamoto, Chelsea Mak, Jacquemus, and Khaite will be shutting down this year. But before it officially leaves the market, Totokaelo is offering up to 80 percent off in its sale section to celebrate its years.

From It girl-approved pieces like the Cecilie Bahnsen Puff Sleeve Dress — which is now available for $743 — to cult-favorite brands, Totokaelo’s sale section is jam-packed with fashion-forward pieces you’ll keep in your closet for years to come. And with labels like The Row and Sies Marjan included in the mix, you’re sure to find something that’ll fit your aesthetic.

Take this time to invest in quality pieces like the Khaite Malone Top, $310. Keep it on the casual side with your everyday pair of jeans, dress it up with the now-$436 Wide Leg Trouser by Maison Margiela. You can also stock up on items like Jacquemus’ $367 Le Pantalon Moyo, which feels like a summery take on classic tailored pants.

Once you’ve filled your cart with some new closet staples, it’s time to think about accessories. Rachel Comey’s Toca Earrings, on sale for $63, will be the perfect option for everyday occasions. And if you want a purse to wear just as often as your new earrings, add the $249 Aesther Ekme Mini Sac to your cart. Prefer to shop for shoes? Wandler’s $152 Isa Sandals will be the style to wear with everything you own.

Scroll down to see TZR’s picks from Totokaelo’s closing sale below.