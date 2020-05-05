If you’ve been taking this added time at home to clean out your closet — and subsequently discover where there might be a lack — odds are you’ve already started filling it up again. The flurry of sales popping up left and right has no doubt led avid shoppers to do what they love the most, but it’s also been a critical time to take note of the needs and the wants. That said, if you’ve already added all the necessary staples to your lot and have a little more room in your budget, Totokaelo’s site-wide spring sale has cool, design-forward, and celebrity-loved pieces that’ll add a chic touch to all your spring and summer ensembles.

Quarantine has led lots of people to prioritize certain areas in their wardrobes, one of them being comfort. And if that’s been the case for you, you’ve likely stocked up on everything from T-shirts and bralettes to knitwear and sweatpants. But if you’re looking for something to break out of the sartorial rut of loungewear, Totokaelo’s treasure trove of aesthetically driven pieces is sure to have it.

If you aren’t already familiar with Totokaelo, it’s time to get acquainted. From well-established labels to up-and-coming designers, the e-tailer has built its brand on its expert curation of chic clothes and accessories that seamlessly fall in line with anyone’s style — including an A-list celebrity’s. And now, you can get its best pieces for a sizable discount (with a few exceptions).

From now until May 11, Totokaelo is offering 30 percent off of everything on its site, with a few exceptions. If you’re looking for something to (metaphorically) take you to a tropical destination, get yourself the Le Grand Panier Soleil from Jacquemus. The straw tote — which Bella Hadid shared on her Instagram earlier this quarantine — is on sale for $352.10 and will get you excited for your next trip to the beach. Want another celebrity-approved brand in your closet? KHAITE — a favorite of Katie Holmes — has a Jo Sweater at Totokaelo that's on sale for $504 and will be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.

In case you’re looking for cool pieces from emerging designers, you can’t go wrong with the Vienna Frill Thai Silk Shirt from Chelsea Mak, which is $243.60 during Totokaelo’s sale and touches on a major trend for the season: exaggerated collars. Another under-the-radar label to watch is Osio, which makes chic and simple bags like the Peanut Brot Crossbody, now $297.50.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to shop TZR’s favorite pieces from Totokaelo’s sale below.

