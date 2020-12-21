If you're one of Ariana Grande's 211 million Instagram followers, then your Sunday scroll was interrupted with a very exciting development: Ariana Grande is engaged to her now-fiancé, Dalton Gomez. Unveiled on the 'Gram Dec. 20, the pop superstar shared five heart-melting photos of her, Gomez, and her jaw-dropping pearl and diamond engagement ring, which is going to make anyone eyeing the married life begin penciling pearls on to their wish list. Though, in true Ariana Grande style, her engagement manicure was just as stunning.

Never one to shy away from statement-making nail length, Grande opted for elongated V-shaped French tips on a classic oval nail. The tip of the manicure itself is painted a completely opaque white — complementing the pearl nicely — while the base color is a soft, natural pink. The finished product is a bit nostalgic and retro, while still super modern thanks to the deep V shape; so, basically right in line with Grande's Positions-era style.

Likewise, the musician went with a simple caption on her internet-breaking post: "forever n then some," she wrote. If you're just now hearing about Grande dating someone new, know that you probably aren't alone — according to Elle, Grande and Gomez were first spotted together in February of this year and have maintained a private relationship since. Gomez, who works in luxury real estate, currently has a private Instagram account, as well.

On the flip side, Grande's engagement announcement has already garnered more than 13 million likes since she first posted it, with that aforementioned manicure probably winding up on just as many fiancée-to-be's wedding inspiration boards. Recreate the stunning V-shaped French tip by following the steps, below.

