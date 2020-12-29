How can you tell it's officially spring without actually checking your calendar? The artful updos, perfectly imperfect buns, and easy spring hairstyles come out from hibernation — since tossing your hair up when it's less than 10 degrees outside can be rather unappealing. However, if you need help dressing up your favorite effortless bun, then it's time to take a page from Chrissy Teigen's style book, who has sported chic yet "messy" updos on red carpets and vacations alike.

Though check out the latter for your spring looks. During her family vacation to St. Barts over the holiday season, Teigen posted a poolside Instagram on Dec. 27 showing off a clever way to style a top knot. There, Teigen sported her freshly highlighted blonde hair tied up with what appears to be a thin white scarf with a darker print and details.

The scarf is wound around the updo a few times, though the ends hang down, completing the bohemian, out-of-office aesthetic. Moreover, the pop of brisk white is so eye-catching against Teigen's neutral bathing suit and glowing skin, which looks so moisturized you might be tempted to pick up a preemptive bottle of Fenty Beauty Body Lava before your next trip.

Though you don't need to wear the scarf-tied hairstyle only when you're at a beach or lounging by the pool. This is one hair accessory that's truly versatile, and gives any outfit a touch of laid-back, '60s glamour. Finding the right print, texture, and material is how you'll adapt it for every day. Below, the scarf styles to consider if you want to recreate Teigen's accessorized top knot.

