Celebrities: They're just like us, in that they, too, get ridiculously excited about decorating for the holidays way too early. Case in point? The recent Instagram photos of holiday decor many celebrities have posted, which demonstrate their undying love of all things merry and bright just like the rest of the world, and prove that no matter how famous you are, there's still something so satisfying about putting up a tree the day after (or of, if you're Tan France) Halloween.

That said, not all of their decorations are created equal — in fact, they run the gamut from perfectly classic and traditional to downright jaw-dropping (looking at you, Kylie Jenner). So if you're searching for inspiration, you've come to the right place: There's something for everyone in the roundup ahead, from cheesy to cozy and beyond. And since it's all star-approved, you know you can't go wrong. The best celebrity holiday decor of 2020 so far, below.

Celebrity Holiday Decor: January Jones' Stocking & Santa Display

Jones whipped out her Christmas decorations early this year, letting haters know that she wasn't concerned in the slightest by their judgement with a succinct caption: "Nov 1st. (judge away)." Her decor erred on the traditional, slightly cheesy side, with an abundance of Santas and a tree with multi-colored lights.

Celebrity Holiday Decor: Marc Jacobs' Rooftop Installation

Thought oversized displays were too much for you? So did Marc Jacobs, but it seems his husband had other ideas when he opted for this installation of a blow-up Santa and his reindeer on their roof. Though that might be over the top for a minimalist, the rest of the couple's decor is unsurprisingly chic — a waterfall of string lights and some red poinsettias complete the look.

Celebrity Holiday Decor: Tan France's Classic Tree

Arbiter of taste Tan France officially gave early holiday decor his blessing when he posted a photo of his fully decorated tree on Oct. 31. The Queer Eye star kept things classic with a faux fur tree skirt, red, silver, and gold ornaments, and clear lights.

Celebrity Holiday Decor: Kylie Jenner's Statement Lights

Jenner had to show up with her holiday decor after those ridiculously cute Halloween decorations, and the beauty mogul did not disappoint. Though she only gave the world a sneak peek of the outside of her house, this impressive light display proves that what's to come will undoubtedly be incredible.

Celebrity Holiday Decor: Jane Fonda's Decked-Out Tree

Jane Fonda's tree was so intricately decorated this year, it took her two days to put it together (which she documented in a series of blog posts, naturally). According to the actor, it's a faux tree that's 14 feet tall, and contains an eclectic mix of ornaments and lights.

Celebrity Holiday Decor: Martha Stewart's Snowy Scene

If anyone's an expert on holiday decorating, it's Martha Stewart, and this snowflake-covered scene is proof. To follow her lead, stick with a similar theme — you just need some snowflake ornaments and lots of silver and gold to recreate some of the glam.