While many may say that I have an affinity for the '90s simply because it's the era I was born in, I beg to differ. If anything, it's for two unrelated reasons: the music and the beauty trends, particularly for hair. Luckily — for me at least — the best September 2020 hair trends feel like trip back to the beloved decade. However, the looks are way more low maintenance.

"Molded and sculpted hairstyles will absolutely be the rage for fall," Ray Christopher, go-to hairstylist for Adrienne Bailon and Tiffany Haddish says. And Chris Appleton, J.Lo and Kim Kardashian's hairstylist, agrees. "Anticipate people taking some risks this season," he says. "People are still socially distant and are looking to their glam to give them something fresh and new, but it’s going to be a style they can easily maintain at home."

However, before styling of any kind, the experts agree that hair health must be first priority. "We seem to think that because we’re quarantined there is no need to take care of our hair," Christopher says. "However, now is the time you should be moisturizing, taking time to put some love back into your hair, and make it healthy again."

So ahead, check out the hairstyles that are putting old school spins on some of our favorite looks, while keeping the grunt work to a minimum.

September 2020 Hair Trends: Easy Half-Up Ponytail

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I love a good half-snatched pony," Appleton says. "It looks fresh, sleek, and finished." To recreate, simply gather the top quadrant of hair and secure with the Blax Clear Snag-Free Hair Elastics which Appleton says makes for painless styling.

September 2020 Hair Trends: Cornrow Quads

"My favorite protective style for girls with natural and curly hair would be the four-braid method," Christopher says. "It includes four straight-back braids into a little bun, and it always gives a little facelift and showcases natural beauty."

September 2020 Hair Trends: Hardware Top 'Dos

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"We all know ponytails and buns are fun," Christopher says. "But if you want to spice them up, try adding your favorite clips and hardware to make them a little bit more elevated."

September 2020 Hair Trends: Low-Maintenance Lobs

"This season we'll be seeing lots of lobs," Appleton says. "It's something you can easily care for and could go a month or two without a trim. You can also throw it into a ponytail easily."

September 2020 Hair Trends: Old-School Baubles

"Hair accessories are my fave right now," Christopher says. "Old-school baubles and clips add drama to any style."

September 2020 Hair Trends: Low-Hanging Layers

Appleton anticipates that long layers will reign supreme as hair continues to grow out in quarantine. The cut requires minimal maintenance and can look intentional even in cases of serious bedhead.

September 2020 Hair Trends: Return Of The Tendrils

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Boring buns and ponytails are taking a backseat this month, and the tendrils of the '90s have returned. To create, simply section out two small pieces toward the front of your hair, and style the rest pulled back as desired.

September 2020 Hair Trends: '90s Prom Hair

We have Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to thank for this intricate bun style making a comeback. Since the buzzy "WAP" video, where both rappers wore elaborately curled buns, celebs like Keke Palmer and Saweetie have followed suit.