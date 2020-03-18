With working from home becoming a common status at the moment, many are searching for products and items that'll make the transition as easy as possible. So, to the surprise of no one, Apple just released some new 2020 products that are updated versions of the iPad Pro and MacBook Air devices that will help keep you productive while laying low.

True to Apple form, these new installments feature cutting edge enhancements and capabilities that can come in handy as you go through your daily to-do list. For instance, the new iPad Pro — available for order March 18 and in stores next week — features a studio-quality microphone that will make for clearer conference calls, while the new Magic Keyboard (designed to accompany the iPad) — available in May — has a backlit keyboard and trackpad for a better typing experience (for all those emails). Also available for order on March 18 is the new MacBook Air, which features more storage and operates faster.

Timing couldn't be better, right? To help you better navigate these new tech launches and determine which fit your lifestyle best, ahead, a quick rundown on Apple's latest offerings and their respective pricing. Technology is an investment and should add to your life — and it's very likely the new iPad Pro's chic camera might do just that.

2020 Apple Launch: iPad Pro + Magic Keyboard

The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes, the 11-inch ($799) and 12.9-inch ($999) and includes an "ultra wide camera, studio-quality mics, and a breakthrough LiDAR Scanner that delivers cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities, opening up more pro workflows and supporting pro photo and video apps," according to Apple's press release.

Designed as the perfect companion to the iPad, the Magic Keyboard includes a floating design with smooth angle adjustment so it rests nicely on a lap or desk. Made for optimum mobility, the portable and protective design of the keyboard features backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel, for "the best typing experience ever on iPad," says the brand in a press release. The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for purchase in May for $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch version.

2020 Apple Launch: MacBook Air

Courtesy of Apple

A faster, better version of an old favorite, the latest MacBook Air now comes with its own Magic Keyboard (which was first introduced on the MacBook Pro and features the same aforementioned benefits listed above). The MacBook Air's body is made with 100 percent recycled aluminum and comes in three finishes — gold, silver and space gray. Arguably the most exciting feature, however, is its storage capability, which starts at 256GB, double that of its previous generation.

Some added bells and whistles include a three-mic array for clearer voice capture, support for up to a 6K external display (a first for MacBook Air), and advanced stereo speakers for immersive, wide stereo sound. The MacBook Air starts at $999 and is available to order March 18.