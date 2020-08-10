Considering the fact that so many people are still limited to their homes this summer, your pad just might be the only local water hole you're frequenting for a while — which may actually be good news for winemakers. That said, there's no better time to support Black-owned wine brands, who are still largely underrepresented, as the Association of African American Vintners reports they make up just .5 percent of wineries in the United States. Thankfully, there are many entrepreneurs aiming to change the landscape.

With the ultimate goal of racial equality and anti-racism in mind, it's become more clear than ever just how important it is to shop and support Black businesses, and there's no reason that idea can't extend to your liquor cabinet or home bar. No matter what style of wine you typically reach for — red, white, rosé, or sparkling, including the on-trend natural varieties — you could find one made by a Black-owned brand or winemaker. You simply need to know where to find it.

Ahead, find a handful of wine brands to try this summer (or any time of year, really), all of which have Black wine experts or entrepreneurs at the helm.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Black-Owned Wine Brand: McBride Sisters Collection

Although sisters Robin and Andréa McBride grew up 7,000 miles apart (one in Monterey, California and the other in Marlborough, New Zealand) each individually developed a passion for wine on their own. When they finally connected and realized their commonalities, the McBride Sisters Collection was born, utilizing the best varietals of both their worlds.

Black-Owned Wine Brand: ZAFA Wines

Burlington, Vermont-based winemaker Krista Scruggs uses no filtering, fining, additives, or pesticides in her naturally fermented wines and ciders.

Black-Owned Wine Brand: Theopolis Vineyards

Founded by Theodora R. Lee (who practices law when she's not running her wine business), this Anderson Valley-based brand boasts an award-winning Rosé of Petite Sirah that's ideal for summer sipping.

Black-Owned Wine Brand: Domaine Curry

You may know Ayesha Curry from her social media presence, Cover Girl ads, or hosting duties on the Food Network, but she also happens to co-own wine company Domaine Curry with her sister-in-law, Sydel, in partnership with John Schwartz of Napa’s Coup de Foudre. Currently the brand's Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon are available for purchase in packs.

Black-Owned Wine Brand: Love Cork Screw

During her experience as a Chicago gallery/event space owner, Chishon Lampley gained praise for her expertise in wine selection. That turned into blogging, and then ultimately her own brand, Love Cork Screw, which offers seven varietals you can even find in big box stores like Target and World Market.

Black-Owned Wine Brand: Maison Noir Wines

André Mack is an acclaimed sommelier and author, so naturally the next step was creating his own wines. With Maison Noir, he puts his own personal spin on traditional Oregon wines.