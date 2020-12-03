The Zoe Report
e.l.f. Cosmetics

These Beauty Gifts Under $10 Are Perfect For Stocking Stuffing On A Budget

By Olivia Young
Share

Besides being more than a little intimidating, buying for the beauty-obsessed can also be majorly pricy. Thankfully, you don't have to wage your life savings on any astronomically priced holiday set — looking at you, $500 Dr. Barbara Sturm advent calendar — to impress. In fact, you can even find gifts for $10 or less (and yes, they're beauty snob-approved).

For the small-but-joyful stocking stuffers, or the obligatory office handouts, or for your own deserving self, these refreshingly affordable pick-me-ups are suitable even for the most highbrow skincare lovers and overstocked makeup fiends on your list.

A chemical-free hand sanitizer? Entirely on brand for 2020. A bundle of sheet masks or Mario Badescu mists? Yes, please. You can even get handy tools like a pair of blender sponge holders for under $10, not to mention mini versions of countless cult-favorite makeup products — including one hailing from Tarte's iconic Shape Tape range.

Those and more fail-proof beauty gifts that won't cost you a fortune, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Be Well Body Wash Travel Size
$9
Plant Apothecary

Packed with calming and immune system-boosting essential oils, this tiny-sized eucalyptus and bergamot-scented body wash by Plant Apothecary contains everything needed to kick the 2020 blues.

Lucky Stars Nail Stickers
$7.50
Olive & June

For the friend who's gotten very adept at painting their own nails this year, a set of adorable Olive & June stickers guarantees a good mani with little effort. These stars are on par with 2020's celestial trend.

Hand Sanitizer
$10
Primally Pure

Dry-hand season is upon us, perpetuated by frequent hand washing, but this chemical-free sanitizer spray (made from only good stuff like organic grape alcohol and aloe vera) promises not to leave skin parched.

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
$18$9
Fenty Beauty

Choose from a rainbow of colors — 24, to be exact — all highly pigmented and leaving a petal-soft matte finish. Fenty Beauty's Mattemoiselle Plush Matte range makes the cut because it's 50 percent off, but no one has to know that.

Skincare Surprise Set
$10
Sephora Collection

Sephora's holiday-ready skincare bundle includes a watermelon sheet mask, cucumber eye masks, a dragon fruit lip scrub, and charcoal nose strip, all packaged up in a pretty little ready-to-gift box.

Beauty Sponge Blender Holder 2-Pack
$6.28
LanMa

These clever (and quite adorable) rose-gold holders are perfect for airing out blender sponges, but also for showing them off.

Velvet Scrunchies
$10
Pattern Beauty

Who isn't in constant need of a scrunchie? Keep your friend's wrist always equipped with a hair tie with Pattern Beauty's chic velvet scrunchies, ideal for curlies and coilies. They come in packs of three.

Bite Size Eyeshadow Palette in Cream & Sugar
$3
e.l.f. Cosmetics

Earlier this year, these tiny, four-pan eyeshadow palettes became beauty's Most Wanted under $5 upon going viral on TikTok. They're creamy, blendable, partially glittery, and perfect for creating holiday looks.

Shape Tape Glow Wand Travel Size
$10
Tarte

Packed with mango and shea butters, licorice root, mineral pigments, and diamond powder, the Shape Tape brightening Glow Wand is like beauty sleep in a bottle, and the travel size is only $10.

Discover Mario: Meet The Mists Kit
$7.50
Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu's mini aloe-spiked mists — Get The Glow Up (herbs And rosewater), Hit Spritz, Not Snooze (cucumber and green tea), De-Stress And Unwind (chamomile and lavender), and Skip The Coffee Break (sage and orange blossom) — provide a much-needed surge of hydration with every spritz.