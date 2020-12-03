Besides being more than a little intimidating, buying for the beauty-obsessed can also be majorly pricy. Thankfully, you don't have to wage your life savings on any astronomically priced holiday set — looking at you, $500 Dr. Barbara Sturm advent calendar — to impress. In fact, you can even find gifts for $10 or less (and yes, they're beauty snob-approved).

For the small-but-joyful stocking stuffers, or the obligatory office handouts, or for your own deserving self, these refreshingly affordable pick-me-ups are suitable even for the most highbrow skincare lovers and overstocked makeup fiends on your list.

A chemical-free hand sanitizer? Entirely on brand for 2020. A bundle of sheet masks or Mario Badescu mists? Yes, please. You can even get handy tools like a pair of blender sponge holders for under $10, not to mention mini versions of countless cult-favorite makeup products — including one hailing from Tarte's iconic Shape Tape range.

Those and more fail-proof beauty gifts that won't cost you a fortune, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.