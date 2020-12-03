These Beauty Gifts Under $10 Are Perfect For Stocking Stuffing On A Budget
Besides being more than a little intimidating, buying for the beauty-obsessed can also be majorly pricy. Thankfully, you don't have to wage your life savings on any astronomically priced holiday set — looking at you, $500 Dr. Barbara Sturm advent calendar — to impress. In fact, you can even find gifts for $10 or less (and yes, they're beauty snob-approved).
For the small-but-joyful stocking stuffers, or the obligatory office handouts, or for your own deserving self, these refreshingly affordable pick-me-ups are suitable even for the most highbrow skincare lovers and overstocked makeup fiends on your list.
A chemical-free hand sanitizer? Entirely on brand for 2020. A bundle of sheet masks or Mario Badescu mists? Yes, please. You can even get handy tools like a pair of blender sponge holders for under $10, not to mention mini versions of countless cult-favorite makeup products — including one hailing from Tarte's iconic Shape Tape range.
Those and more fail-proof beauty gifts that won't cost you a fortune, ahead.
Packed with calming and immune system-boosting essential oils, this tiny-sized eucalyptus and bergamot-scented body wash by Plant Apothecary contains everything needed to kick the 2020 blues.
For the friend who's gotten very adept at painting their own nails this year, a set of adorable Olive & June stickers guarantees a good mani with little effort. These stars are on par with 2020's celestial trend.
Dry-hand season is upon us, perpetuated by frequent hand washing, but this chemical-free sanitizer spray (made from only good stuff like organic grape alcohol and aloe vera) promises not to leave skin parched.
Choose from a rainbow of colors — 24, to be exact — all highly pigmented and leaving a petal-soft matte finish. Fenty Beauty's Mattemoiselle Plush Matte range makes the cut because it's 50 percent off, but no one has to know that.
Sephora's holiday-ready skincare bundle includes a watermelon sheet mask, cucumber eye masks, a dragon fruit lip scrub, and charcoal nose strip, all packaged up in a pretty little ready-to-gift box.
These clever (and quite adorable) rose-gold holders are perfect for airing out blender sponges, but also for showing them off.
Who isn't in constant need of a scrunchie? Keep your friend's wrist always equipped with a hair tie with Pattern Beauty's chic velvet scrunchies, ideal for curlies and coilies. They come in packs of three.
Earlier this year, these tiny, four-pan eyeshadow palettes became beauty's Most Wanted under $5 upon going viral on TikTok. They're creamy, blendable, partially glittery, and perfect for creating holiday looks.
Packed with mango and shea butters, licorice root, mineral pigments, and diamond powder, the Shape Tape brightening Glow Wand is like beauty sleep in a bottle, and the travel size is only $10.
Mario Badescu's mini aloe-spiked mists — Get The Glow Up (herbs And rosewater), Hit Spritz, Not Snooze (cucumber and green tea), De-Stress And Unwind (chamomile and lavender), and Skip The Coffee Break (sage and orange blossom) — provide a much-needed surge of hydration with every spritz.