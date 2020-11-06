Concealer has always been an integral step in the everyday makeup routine, but it is also sometimes the only step, especially in this new era of pared-down Zoom beauty. The collective shift to cosmetic minimalism has reinforced the importance of quality, and quality concealer is ~obviously~ synonymous with Tarte's Shape Tape variety. The brand just made a major tweak to its most iconic formula.

To get an idea of just how popular this concealer is, you must consider that it's strategically excluded from every Tarte sale ever to avoid being absolutely devoured; instead, it gets a single-day sale of its own. You must consider that it launched in a supersized tube this past September because people apparently have no problem getting through .67 ounces of the stuff. That in 2019, it sold at least once every 12 seconds.

So it's the holy grail of concealers, yes. But nonetheless, Tarte Cosmetics CEO Maureen Kelly said there was room for improvement.

"One of the things over the past five years that has happened is a lot of our Tartelettes say, 'We love the idea of Shape Tape Concealer, and we love it as full coverage... but we just feel like it's not hydrating enough for us. We need more moisturization from it,'" Kelly told Allure while unveiling the hero product's new-and-improved recipe.

The new Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer keeps skin quenched with a mixture of prickly pear — praised for its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to heal dry skin — squalane, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, meadowsweet, avocado, mango, and ginseng. It features a built-in eye cream and claims to last 12 hours without creasing, caking, or drying out. It's available in 35 fair-to-light, medium, and tan-to-deep shades, slightly more than the original formula.

Tarte's freshened-up (and decidedly winterized) version of the cult-classic concealer is available from November 6, but only in the QVC-exclusive 3-Piece Color Set, which includes a Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara and Quickie Blending Sponge. $27 singles will be sold at TarteCosmetics.com starting in December and at Ulta Beauty shortly thereafter. For now, you can shop it in these very holiday gift-worthy kits, ahead.

