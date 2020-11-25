Affordable makeup, skin care, and haircare gifts don't have to be regulated to the "stocking stuffer" category — they can definitely be the main event all on their own. For the 2020 season, beauty gifts under $20 include brand-new products from cult brands, value kits offered by established favorites, and everything in between. Because who wouldn't let out a very excited scream if they suddenly unwrapped a Pat McGrath Labs kit?
And as the gifter, that set can be yours for $14 while it's on sale at Sephora. (Somehow, it's still in stock — for now.) If your gift recipient is more interested in skin care than makeup — and luxury skin care, at that — then you still have options, too. Retailers like Sephora and Dermstore have put together curated value beauty kits that feature the brands that most skin care devotees have on their wishlists; think Tower 28, First Aid Beauty, Bioderma, and Sunday Riley.
All you have to do is add one of the kits or gifts to your online shopping cart. Below, 11 beauty gifts at or under $20, ranging from skin care to haircare, nail polish to makeup.
Between this treatment oil and hair mask, stronger, bouncier hair is only a shower away.
At only $15 a pop, this Estée Lauder duo is an exceedingly good chance to try two fan favorites from the Advanced Night Repair collection.
A beauty fan who keeps up with all new product launches will flip when they unwrap this affordable kit from UOMA Beauty. It includes the brand's new Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Mascara, plus a tube of the Boss Gloss Liquid Marble in Rose.
Another makeup gift that might cause jumping for joy: anything from Pat McGrath. While the makeup artist brand can be pricey, this gloss set is currently on sale for just $14.
Gifting nail polish is similar to gifting skin care — unless you ask, you can't ever know what your giftee will prefer. However, this four-piece OPI set of sheer shades and one top coat is a *very* safe bet.
$15 is a bargain for this three-piece clean beauty set, which includes the FARSÀLI Rose Gold Elixir, a Milk Makeup Mini Highlighter, and a Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly.
A seasonally scented, skin-moisturizing soap is the perfect gift for 2020, and gives a bit of holiday cheer to all of the hand-washing everyone's doing at home.
Mascara has taken on a whole new importance this year as attention shifts to above-the-mask makeup, and L'Oréal's cult-favorite Lash Paradise remains a top pick. You'll save on this duo, too, since it's valued at $22.
Pick up this Bite Beauty set, and you'll figure out why the lip-nourishing brand's value kits almost *always* sell out. Currently on sale for $10.50, it's an even better deal.
Glow Recipe has become a household name with shoppers lately, and its smaller-sized bottles honestly can't be beat. Pick up this pore-clearing and -tightening exfoliator for just $15.