Affordable makeup, skin care, and haircare gifts don't have to be regulated to the "stocking stuffer" category — they can definitely be the main event all on their own. For the 2020 season, beauty gifts under $20 include brand-new products from cult brands, value kits offered by established favorites, and everything in between. Because who wouldn't let out a very excited scream if they suddenly unwrapped a Pat McGrath Labs kit?

And as the gifter, that set can be yours for $14 while it's on sale at Sephora. (Somehow, it's still in stock — for now.) If your gift recipient is more interested in skin care than makeup — and luxury skin care, at that — then you still have options, too. Retailers like Sephora and Dermstore have put together curated value beauty kits that feature the brands that most skin care devotees have on their wishlists; think Tower 28, First Aid Beauty, Bioderma, and Sunday Riley.

All you have to do is add one of the kits or gifts to your online shopping cart. Below, 11 beauty gifts at or under $20, ranging from skin care to haircare, nail polish to makeup.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.