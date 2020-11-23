With every award show subsequent to March forced to restructure for social distancing protocols, the 2020 American Music Awards was the return to the red carpet viewers craved. A notable majority of the evening’s guests arrived fully blinged-out by way of crystals, sequins and diamonds, including Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lopez, whose 2020 American Music Awards dresses were among the most stunning of the night. If any of the styles seemed familiar, you may recognize them from their first appearances during the year's fashion weeks. Though both the most recent fall and spring events were not what the fashion industry may be used to, the excitement around the outfits proved the power of dressing up.

In addition to the heavy dose of metallics worn throughout the night, what stood out on the first major red carpet in many months was the fact that every celebrity put their own styling spin on their runway looks of choice. Pulling pieces from both the Fall/Winter 2020 and Spring/Summer 2021 collections of labels like Versace, Area, and Balmain, it was just the dose of glamour you've likely been craving these last months. At the top of the best-dressed list was host Taraji P. Henson, who — along with stylist Jason Bolden— came equipped with a lineup of outfit changes for the Los Angeles event complete with a few references to old Hollywood glam and sleek nods to the '90s too. But Henson wasn't the only celeb to bring her fashion A-game back to the carpet. Below, see three of the nights most notable ensembles and how they took on a new life off the runway (or out of the lookbook).

2020 American Music Awards Dresses: Taraji P. Henson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images COURTESY OF ALEXANDRE VAUTHIER

Though she chose Giorgio Armani to walk the red carpet, the actress notably delivered on stage in a teal Alexandre Vauthier high-neck gown. The look was one of understated elegance (as understated as a floor length crystal-embellished gown can be), a bit similar to its presentation in Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall/Winter 2020 lookbook, but with a few key changes. For the luxury brand, the model wore no jewelry, the most minimal of makeup looks, and tussled, “I woke up like this" hair. Appropriate for the night’s events, Henson’s makeup artist, Ashunta Sheriff-Hendricks heated things up with a subtly glossy lid, and bold lashes. On the other hand, her hair stylist Tym Wallace adapted a polished spin to the classic messy up-do, leaving two wavy tendrils framing Henson’s face delicately, proving that if effortless glam were a thing, Henson is the ultimate demonstration.

2020 American Music Awards Dresses: Jennifer Lopez

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Some attendees sprinkled the glam-atics into the night’s mix with a heavier hand, and it was every bit of enjoyable. Enter: J. Lo’s crystal-engulfed, bold shoulder, plunge neckline, midriff baring, high-slit, low-rise Balmain two piece. The outfit was complete with a custom embellished version of the clutch that is slowly becoming the next IT-bag, and surely, the performer’s co-signing will only further seal the deal. For those who love an inside peak, Lopez’ wardrobe stylist Rob Zangardi flashed Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing’s sketch of Lopez’ get-up for the night on his Instagram stories, and while it’s unclear if Rousteing made any custom changes to Lopez’ gown, only the Latin pop star could take something as opulent as the silver two piece and make it even more so. While on the fashion week runway, the model contrasted the gown with a finished look absent of both jewelry and shoes, Lopez took the red carpet ahead of a joint performance with singer Maluma wearing three Luminous Diamonds rings alongside her wedding ring, and a crystal strappy heel. Forgoing the expected muted manicure, the singer showed Instagram a close up photo of her black and white nails, which spelled out “MAMACITA” in an Old English font. And last, straying even further from how Balmain debuted the two piece on the runway, Lopez closed off the look with a “wet” bob by Chris Appleton, and a bold eye which makeup artist Mary Phillips described on Instagram as “a modern '60s twist.”

2020 American Music Awards Dresses: Dua Lipa

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua Lipa donned two Versace mini dresses last night, but before taking the stage to perform “Levitating,” she first hit the red carpet in what can easily be described as the most fun outfit of the evening. Months ago, the fashion community admired Versace’s sequin-dominated under-the-sea themed Spring/Summer 2021 collection, and a red carpet debut on Lipa, who is partial to an eclectic and somewhat disco take on both music and fashion, feels fitting. Opposite to Henson and Lopez, Lipa seemed to have accessorized down in comparison to Adut Akech on the Versace runway, but only in the slightest. Stylist Lorenzo Posoco completed Lipa’s starfish dress with a choker necklace, multiple rings, and what appears to be a few stud earrings. Hair stylist to the British pop star, Anna Cofone, complemented a slicked back style with a bedazzled hair clip (which is proving to be one of Lipa’s things), while Lipa’s frosted eyeshadow (another staple of the singer’s), pulled the look together.

In a year of scaled back red carpet appearances, the amount of sparkle and shine at the 2020 AMAs seemed to be an ode to Hollywood fashion and the sheer fun of getting dressed, if only for the night.