The Best Looks From The 2020 American Music Awards Delivered All The Glam

Just when you thought the red carpet inspiration was done for the year, in comes the 2020 American Music Awards with the looks that'll surely tide you over until next year. Yes, the socially distant three-hour show, which took place at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, served up all the sparkle, shine, and glam that everyone needs right now, especially leading up to the holiday season.

Arriving in a two-piece silver set from Balmain with a thigh-high slit and coordinating silver strappy sandals, Jennifer Lopez kicked things off on a stylish note (naturally). The singer was one of the night's anticipated performers, teaming up with Maluma for the songs “Pa’ Ti" and "Lonely.” (Oh, and her wavy bob will surely be trending and popping up on inspiration boards for months to come.)

Also bringing the sartorial heat was the show's host, Taraji P. Henson, who stunned on the event's red carpet in a Giorgio Armani mini dress, Tiffany jewels, and Tom Ford sandals. The look, styled by Jason Bolden, was accessorized perfectly with an ultra-chic bedazzled turban (and face shield!).

The pièce de re´sistance was arguably Ciara's cloak-like red and black gown by Balmain. The singer truly stunned, pairing the look with thigh-high black patent leather boots.

Ahead, the top looks from the 2020 American Music Awards' dazzling red carpet.

2020 American Music Awards Looks: Taraji P. Henson

In Giorgio Armani dress, Tiffany jewelry, and Tom Ford heels.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2020 American Music Awards Looks: Jennifer Lopez

In Balmain.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2020 American Music Awards Looks: Ciara

In Balmain

Photo by Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

2020 American Music Awards Looks: Laverne Cox

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2020 American Music Awards Looks: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Fox is in an Azzi and Osta dress with a Tyler Ellis clutch and Giambattista Valli sandals. Machine Gun Kelly is in Balmain.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2020 American Music Awards Looks: Dua Lipa

In Versace.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2020 American Music Awards Looks: Doja Cat

In Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2020 American Music Awards Looks: Bebe Rexha

In Julien Macdonald dress.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

