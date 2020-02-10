There are earrings — and then there are Scarlett Johansson’s diamond earrings at the 2020 Oscars. You may not have even noticed them at first, too; the Actress in a Leading Role nominee's intricate Oscar de la Renta gown and half-up, half-down hairstyle may've distracted you. If that's the case, then you might want to keep reading: The Marriage Story star's dangling diamond earrings reportedly cost more than $2 million.

Set in 18-karat white gold, the Forevermark x Anita Ko Exceptional Pear Diamond Drop Earrings have a carat total weight of 26.65 — putting the value of the star's Oscars jewels at a whopping $2.5 million. "I’m always initially inspired by the raw materials and how I can bring movement and light to the piece I am designing," Anita Ko explained in a press email. "As soon as I laid eyes on the two pear-shaped Forevermark Exceptional Diamonds, I knew the silhouette of my Olivia earrings was the perfect design to highlight the beauty of these one-of-a-kind stones."

So, how did the one-of-a-kind collaboration between the designer and the brand come about? According to Ko, it was the diamond company's idea. "Forevermark approached me about designing some special pieces for the Oscars red carpet using diamonds from their Exceptional collection, and I was honored to take my signature design aesthetic and transform these rare, natural treasures into red-carpet worthy masterpieces," the designer noted.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Courtesy of Forevermark

The earrings aren't the only eye-catching Forevermark pieces to grace the Oscars red carpet in 2020, either. The brand's diamonds also could be spotted on Chrissy Metz, adding a touch of sparkle to the actor's red, off-the-shoulder gown. Janelle Monae's instantly iconic look also featured a Forevermark pop — the Lace of Light Diamond Choker, according to the brand's own Instagram page. (Even more impressive? That necklace clocked in at 35 carats all by itself.)

But in a night of incredible jewelry, Johansson’s might still be the one everyone talks about tomorrow — regardless of if she wins the award or not. On her own IG account, Ko shared a photo of the Oscar nominee, captioning it, "It was an honor to design these earrings for #scarlettjohansson ! You look stunning and good luck tonight!!"