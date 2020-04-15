When it comes to navigating the fashion internet — where to shop, what trends are breaking, and what brands to support — it can all get a little dizzying. Some guidance goes a long way, which is why TZR launched "Styled Inside," an all-new Instagram video series that puts viewers on the pulse of the style space — and calls on TZR's editors, along with a few friends, to do so. Viewers can discover new trends through each themed episode, and hear straight from the experts about topics ranging from the buzziest indie brands to work from home fashion. And once each episode wraps, you'll have the chance to shop a curated collection of pieces related to the topic at hand.

To kick off Styled Inside's first episode on April 15, TZR Founder Rachel Zoe will go live on The Zoe Report's Instagram to share her a range of her fashion and beauty tips during quarantine and offering up favorite products too.

Then, each week you'll want to tune back in as editors, experts, and influencers share their insights from home. Whether doing an audit of emerging athleisure brands, putting together digital date night looks, or sharing beauty products to help you get that at-home glow — the series is rife with tips that work, as approved by the style set's finest.

To get ahead of the series debut, shop a few key styles from Rachel Zoe herself, as they're sure to sell out quickly after: