If you've been soul-searching for the It-pant to wear to your next romantic outing, your closet is actually a great place to start. Courteney Cox's skinny jean date night outfit is confirmation that the off-duty pant is the one you'll want to try next. Easy to style and proven to be chic for just about any occasion, your go-to pair of denim is about to be in heavy rotation for night-time, too.

On Mar. 12, Cox was seen with her long-time partner (Johnny McDaid) in a low-key, demure look that's super easy to pull off. Each of her effortless pieces, including her always-flawless accessories, have similar styles on offer that are actually much more affordable than you'd think. And for those that aren't in the mood to forgo comfort for style, the actor's look proves you don't have to choose between the two.

Beneath her boat-neck, slate gray sweater (which rarely leaves her person), Cox styled a pair of charcoal-colored skinny jeans with a set of lacquered black ankle boots. She added delicate accessories — a gold chain, turquoise drop earrings, and a pair of wire-rimmed aviator eyeglasses, all of which polished off the look seamlessly. Cox's outfit proves once more that the devil is, in fact, in the details, opting for an unfussy look that accentuate her glowing complexion. The whole ensemble is the perfect antidote to the expectation that date night outfits should be ostentatious and dressed-up.

BACKGRID

While Cox loves flying under the radar with unbranded garments, there are tons of styles that make getting the look super simple. Take, for example, Joie's ultra-luxe Jennina sweater, which comes in a heather gray color-way and imitates the slouchy structure of Cox's jumper. The brand also happens to make a close copy of her footwear — the Lorring bootie, which features an on-trend, cone-shaped heel, is marked down to just $139. For matching jewelry and eyewear, opt for Paradigm's super-chic 19-10 Eyeglasses, whose gold rendition features teal frames. Then, loop in Bloomingdales' delicate turquoise drop earrings to double-down on the color-pop. As for the famous jean, Rag & Bone's new Spring collection features an equally slender silhouette, and it's super affordable.

You can shop the outfit matches ahead, which all work together so seamlessly — and be sure to keep an eye on the actor for more quick and intuitive outfit ideas, pulled right from your closet.