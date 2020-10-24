The Winter Nail Colors To Try When You're Tired Of Apple Red & Forest Green

Once you see your local Sephora and Ulta stores stocking their shelves with holiday gift sets, you know winter is right around the corner. You might be one to fill your basket to the brim with all the deep wintery reds and emerald greens you can get your hands on. But this year, you have room to explore with the trending winter nail colors, which offer up quite the opposite from your traditional shades. Spoiler: lime green is on the list of buzzy hues.

"Winter nails shades this season are personal," Miss Pop, a celebrity and editorial nail artist, tells TZR. "People are really able to indulge in the shades they want to wear." As you probably won't be typing away at your office desk in front of your boss, she says people don't feel the need to keep things neutral. "Folks are free to be bold with color and design," she notes. "I’d say go big or go home, but the home part seems redundant."

For Chelsea King, a celeb and editorial nail artist, many of the shades she's seeing trending for winter 2020 are a bit unexpected. "It’s so easy and inexpensive to try something new on your nails, and I think it brings a lot of people joy during this interesting time," she says. "Classic reds and metallics will always be popular for winter, but I’m so excited to see unusual polish colors getting popular!"

To find eight shades that nail artists are seeing on the rise for winter, keep scrolling below.

Winter Nail Color: Iridescent Metallic

Iridescent metallics are one of King's favorite nail trends coming this winter. "So many winter nail polish collections have a couple shades full of light reflecting glitters and flecks," she says. "I love this because these are colors you can wear on their own, with two coats, or layer one coat over another color to turn any shade into something fun!"

Winter Nail Color: Terracotta

While terracota usually shines primarily in the fall, Gina Edwards, a celebrity nail artist who works with Bella Hadid and Laura Harrier, says to look out for the shade as well as other amber neutrals this winter. Her pick: OPI's My Italian Is A Little Rusty.

Winter Nail Color: Wine

"These deep colors can range from bordeaux reds to deep purples," King says about wine-inspired shades. "Dark polish colors have always been my go-to for winter, but this year I’m seeing touches of shimmer and a lot of dark purples in addition to reds."

Winter Nail Color: Pastel Shades

"Strangely enough, the other shades I have been wearing non-stop are pastels," Miss Pop says. "They sprung up on my hands in spring and I just can’t put them down, especially soft periwinkle and pale aqua. I sent a mix of pastel French manicures down the runway in Milan at Moschino and the nails looked like delicious petit fours. I’ve been hungry for pastels ever since."

Winter Nail Color: Limey Seamoss Green

An unexpected yet unique color Edwards is noticing emerge this winter is limey sea moss green. Give the exciting hue a whirl with CND's Vinylux Crisp Green.

Winter Nail Color: Shimmery White

What's winter without a glittery nail? Mimi D, an editorial manicurist and nail artist, thinks OPI's Naughty Or Ice? is going to be uber- popular this winter. "It's the perfect shimmery white that looks good on its own or amazing as a topper."

Winter Nail Color: Bright Pops Of Color

"Typically, many people prefer bright polish colors for the summer, but so many collections this winter feature fun shades," King notes. The nail artist is seeing people experiment with their nails during quarantine, and she loves wearing an exciting shade to help brighten her day. "These colors are still festive for winter but tons of fun," she says. "I love a bright cranberry shade, or even a fun emerald!"

Winter Nail Color: The *Perfect* Green

With the holidays quickly approaching, Mimi D confirms that the perfect green is here: Zoya's Regina. "It's an emerald green metallic shade perfect for getting your digits holiday ready!"