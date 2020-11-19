If you're a fan of clean, modern, well-designed essentials for the home, you're probably going to be very, very excited about a recent partnership that has teamed up two beloved brands, both of which cater to this aesthetic. This week a West Elm x MUJI collaboration was unveiled, and it promises to make your office space, kitchen, bathroom, and other areas of your place more functional and stylish.

Japanese retailer MUJI was started back in 1980, and since that time it's developed a cult following for its minimalist home goods — particularly its organizational products (think clear storage containers, wooden trays, etc), cleaning tools, and travel accessories. Thankfully for MUJI lovers, the new collection via West Elm includes all of the above and more.

Another thing to love about this collaboration? It's also pretty affordable. With about 100 pieces to choose from, prices range from under $1 to just under $600, averaging around the $20 mark. Some of the highlights include sleek desk accessories that will make your office (this includes those currently located inside your home) feel less cluttered and more conducive to productivity (aluminum card and pen cases, colorful gel pens, denim notebook covers), kitchen tools and storage solutions (silicon utensils, wire baskets), bathroom decor that will make your space a bit more spa-like (home fragrance devices like oil diffusers and porcelain accessories).

The new collection also arrived just in time to serve as a source of holiday gifts for home decor enthusiasts and serial organizers alike (or those who are hoping to get into either of these habits). That said, expect items to fly off the virtual shelves fast. Ahead, find a handful of the minimalist living essentials from the West Elm x MUJI collaboration that are sure to make anyone's life — including your own — a little simpler and more beautiful without having to break the bank.

