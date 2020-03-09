NYX Professional Makeup has always stood out, and not just because of its signature black packaging. The affordable makeup brand has delivered on one promise since its inception in 1999 (well before it became a known movement in the industry): creating on-trend, cruelty-free beauty products. And with this March marking its 21st birthday, beauty fans only need to take a look at the top-selling NYX products to see which styles, tools, and techniques are currently popular with the ever-changing beauty world.

Or, you can consider NYX's fan favorites as your own personal shopping list. To help understand which products shoppers keep coming back to, NYX shared a list of its best-sellers — in no particular order. And unsurprisingly, it includes so many of the brand's cult favorites; like its MUA-approved matte Makeup Setting Spray, or the $5 Butter Gloss (one sells every 15 seconds, according to the brand).

Below, NYX's top 10 best-selling products, since there really is no better way to celebrate the iconic brand's big birthday.

Makeup Setting Spray - Matte

Formulated with a vegan ingredient list, NYX's long-wearing setting spray — in the matte finish — lands itself a spot on this list. Lightweight yet totally shine free, it's just $8.50 per bottle.

Epic Ink Liner

Sharp, sleek, and waterproof, the Epic Ink Liner is NYX's top liner product — and it's as easy to use as it looks.

Micro Brow Pencil

There is a lot to love about NYX's top brow pencil: Its product side features a teeny-tiny pencil tip (for realistic definition), while the other end offers a built-in spoolie (in case you still accidentally overdo it).

Matte Liquid Liner

A true drugstore staple, NYX's Matte Liquid Liner is, well, very matte — something that can be hard to find for under $10. The painterly precision brush is an added bonus.

On The Rise Volume Liftscara

Although it's still a relatively newer product, the intensely pigmented and uniquely packaged On the Rise Volume Liftscara is a fan favorite.

Pore Filler

This best-selling primer does exactly what its name implies, adding a blurred base to your makeup routine.

Ultimate Shadow Palettes

Currently available in six colorways, NYX's Ultimate Shadow Palettes include an impressive 16-shade count for just $18 a pop.

Butter Gloss

At just $5 per shade, the Butter Gloss is a shiny, tinted deal beauty fans don't want to miss.

Fill & Fluff Eyebrow Pomade Pencil

The Fill & Fluff Eyebrow Pomade Pencil is a lot less complicated than it looks at first. Instead of the standard spoolie, the brow pencil features a small paddle brush to fluff up your brows.

Can't Stop Won't Stop Full Coverage Foundation

It's easy to understand why this $15 foundation is a hit with fans; it offers 45 shades and waterproof full coverage, while its wear time clocks in at 24 hours.